Ithmaar BSC : Bahraini family wins life changing $250,000 Thimaar prize

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 21 May 2018 - Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, presented US$250,000, the first Thimaar grand prize for the year 2018, to Nawal Yousif Abdulghani, a retired Bahraini national.

The prize was presented by Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Abdul Rahim at a ceremony held at the Bank's headquarters in the Seef District which was attended by the winner's husband on her behalf and members of the Bank's management team.

'I am thrilled to have won the first Thimaar grand prize of the year, which is sure to change our lives. I will be looking to use it for some investment opportunities in the near future,' said Nawal Abdulghani. 'My family and I have been banking with Ithmaar Bank since its inception because of its quick and reliable customer service. There is a branch close to where we live, which makes it very convenient to carry out all our banking transactions,' she said.

'On behalf of Ithmaar Bank, I would like to congratulate Nawal and her family, as well as all the other Thimaar winners of this month,' said Abdul Rahim. 'The Thimaar savings account incentivises saving and investing for the future and we are truly honoured to be part of this journey with our customers,' he said.

'In line with the Bank's customer-centric commitment to delivering a superior banking service, we are continuously improving our Thimaar savings account,' said Abdul Rahim. 'This year, to encourage people to adopt a more responsible saving pattern, we have added a further incentive by offering additional cash prizes while continuing to offer an expected profit rate' he said.

In 2018, Thimaar offers its Thimaar account holders 4,015 prizes - the highest by any bank in Bahrain. Ithmaar Bank also increased the total prize purse to US$3,170,000, including three grand prizes of US$250,000 each, making it one of the largest to be won in the Kingdom.

Every BD30 maintained as an average monthly balance qualifies a customer to enter the draws. The more customers save, and the longer they maintain balances in multiples of BD30, the more opportunities they have to win.

-ENDS-