Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ithmaar BSC : in process of completing Dubai listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 11:49am CET

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 25 December 2017 -Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. (Ithmaar) received on Thursday (ed note: 14/12/17) approval from the United Arab Emirate's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to list on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).
Ithmaar, which is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and is currently listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Boursa Kuwait, said the SCA's approval marks an important milestone in its plans to list on additional stock exchange in the region. The plan, which was presented by an Ithmaar shareholder as an additional agenda item at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in March 2017, was approved by the shareholders who welcomed the initiative. The listing requirements are subject to completion of remaining requirements of the DFM and subject to CBB's final approval.
'We are pleased to note the SCA's approval on plans to list at the DFM,' said Ithmaar Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim. 'We are continuing to work closely with the CBB as well as the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and we hope to have final approval to proceed with the additional listing as soon possible,' he said.
'The additional listing will open trading on Ithmaar's shares to new, exciting markets,' said Abdul Rahim. 'This, in turn, will create new investment opportunities for investors and Ithmaar shareholders in the GCC markets,' he said.
Ithmaar owns two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, and IB Capital, an investment subsidiary. Ithmaar Bank and IB Capital are both licensed and regulated by the CBB. Ithmaar Bank owns 66.6 percent of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), a retail banking subsidiary in Pakistan that is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and is mainly engaged in corporate, commercial, retail and consumer banking activities.
-ENDS-

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 10:49:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23p Global Adventure Motorcycles Market - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendor Analysis| Technavio
04:19p CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement Vice Chairman of the Board elected of CTBC Asset Management Co.,Ltd.
04:18p WAL MART STORES : Kids and Cops go shopping
04:17p GENERAL ELECTRIC : DEWA, General Electric discuss closer ties
04:15p MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : Awarded EPCC Contract for Tyra Redevelopment Project by Maersk Oil
04:15p SAIPEM : Decision of the Arbitrators on the LPG Dispute with Sonatrach
04:15p GAZPROM : Austria to Set New Record for Russian Gas Imports in 2017
04:15p ADES INTERNATIONAL : Signs PSA for 3 Operational Offshore Jack-up Rigs
04:15p BASHNEFT : Board of Directors Approved the Terms of Out-of-Court Settlement with Sistema
04:14p MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Final Settlement of Brent Oil Futures Contract in January 2019
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Changes Its Course -- WSJ
2SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD : SHOPRITE : The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y., Barbara Bedell column
3APPLE : APPLE : New Phones Notch Modest Start -- WSJ
4CSX : CSX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Direct..
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Iraq has not reached agreement with Exxon on southern oilfields - oil ..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.