Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ivanka Trump shuts fashion line, to focus on White House role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:04pm CEST
A clothing item made by the Ivanka Trump brand is seen for sale at a Marshalls department store in Queens

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, said on Tuesday she is closing her fashion line to focus her energies on advising her father's White House.

The president, whose fortune comes from real estate development, came into office carrying a broad family business portfolio that trades heavily on the family name.

He has made regular visits to Trump-branded properties during his time in office, prompting some critics to complain that he is using the profile of his office to promote his private businesses.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington," Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

Her company said licensing contracts would not be renewed and those in place will be allowed to run their course. Mid-priced women's clothing, shoes and accessories were sold under the label.

Trump's combative style on the campaign trail and as president have drawn the family's brands into political fights, with some supporters hosting events at the luxury Trump International Hotel blocks from the White House while opponents have called for boycotts of the family's businesses.

Retailers including Nordstrom Inc, Hudson's Bay Co Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart have dropped or sharply scaled back their assortment of Trump-branded products, though they typically attributed those decisions to poor sales rather than political messages.

Ivanka Trump's brand said in a statement that retailers including Bloomingdale's, owned by Macy's Inc, Dillard's Inc and Amazon.com Inc continued to carry her wares.

The most organized boycott of Trump-related businesses, "Grab Your Wallet," began in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, following the release of a recording of Trump discussing grabbing women by their genitals.

"This is the biggest possible win for Grab Your Wallet," said the group's co-founder, Shannon Coulter, a San Francisco marketing executive, in a phone interview.

In office, President Trump has been a loud advocate for domestic manufacturing, prompting criticism that much of the Ivanka Trump line was made overseas, as is the vast majority of clothing and footwear sold in the United States.

(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, Barbara Goldberg and Diana Kruzman in New York and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.13% 1822.979 Delayed Quote.54.09%
DILLARD'S, INC. -2.49% 81.825 Delayed Quote.40.75%
HUDSON'S BAY CO -0.78% 11.4 Delayed Quote.4.34%
MACY'S -0.44% 39.245 Delayed Quote.56.45%
NORDSTROM -1.00% 52.58 Delayed Quote.12.07%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP -5.12% 2.04 Delayed Quote.-39.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pOil rises as fears of oversupply ebb
RE
03:33pSINN FÉIN : Hazzard reiterates Sinn Féin solidarity for pro-Kurdish groups in Turkey
PU
03:28pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Farmers Respond to President Trump's “TRADE ASSISTANCE PROPOSAL”
PU
03:28pCITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH VA : Triple Fatality on Shore Drive
PU
03:28pCITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH VA : Heavy Rains May Delay Waste Collection Services
PU
03:25pDASH : ’s Merchant Adoption in Venezuela Exceeds All Other Cryptocurrencies Combined
BU
03:18pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : ADVISORY – HARRISBURG – TOMORROW – Wolf Administration Joins Health and Environmental Leaders to Condemn Trump EPA Plan to Weaken Clean Car Standards
PU
03:18pHEIDI HEITKAMP : Heitkamp Introduces Bill to Help Farmers & Ranchers Recover Losses from Trade War
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.