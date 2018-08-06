JAGGAER Places Highest for Ability to Execute in the Leaders Quadrant in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named JAGGEAR(Advantage) highest for ability to execute in its 2018 “Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites.”* Earlier this year JAGGAER was named as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.’s 2018 “Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.”**



JAGGAER believes that our company was placed in the Leaders quadrant because of our robust product development and market understanding, and our ability to support global implementations with strong localized support. JAGGAER feels that our solutions are a natural choice for companies that require comprehensive solutions, tailored for the needs of various vertical industries. In our own assessment, we believe that our Leader positioned Strategic Sourcing Solutions, combined with our Leader positioned Procure to Pay suite, provides customers with a complete solution that can scale with their needs.

JAGGAER’s solutions are designed to enable companies, in 70 countries across the globe, representing multiple industries and organizations, to digitally transform their supply chains and handle complex sourcing events. We additionally feel that we were positioned as a Leader because we have invested in understanding customer needs and deliver solutions in a timely manner, enabling procurement transformation in a highly competitive and rapidly changing world.

“JAGGAER acknowledges that the best data comes from our customers, and their needs drive market demand. We have applied what we learned to deliver innovative solutions for the global marketplace, backed by what we feel is exceptional customer service, to support our Leader rated solutions. From our perspective, our leadership positions in two Gartner reports, create a compelling story: we are delivering a full spectrum of solutions to accommodate the growth of businesses from local to global. Combined with our ability to develop vertically focused solutions across a range of industries, like Manufacturing, CPG, Retail, Logistics and Education, JAGGAER offers a future proof choice for managing every aspect of spend management and the supply chain,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO, JAGGAER.

