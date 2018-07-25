JAPAN HOUSE LOS ANGELES CELEBRATES AUGUST GRAND OPENING OF NEW CULTURAL DESTINATION

Los Angeles, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles today announced it will commemorate its grand opening through an official ceremony on August 24, opening all its doors to the public starting August 25, 2018.

Located in the heart of Hollywood, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles serves to showcase the best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, technology, and more, offering a rich experience that intrigues the five senses. It also provides a forum for creative and intellectual exchange to deepen mutual understanding. Open seven days a week, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will showcase these values in the form of:



A gallery for local and travelling exhibitions

A retail shop with the expertly curated selection of unique Japanese retail products

A small café

An event space hosting a wide variety of programs including seminars and lectures on various issues of mutual interest as well as world-class gastronomy events in partnership with the local community and Japanese organizations

A relaxing library lounge where visitors can peruse a well-curated selection of books and digital resources in various categories related to Japan.

A restaurant featuring exquisite Japanese cuisine



JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is located on the 2nd and 5th floors at the landmark Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, California, the entertainment capital of the world. Thousands of visitors from around the globe visit the complex each day, conveniently located steps away from the world-famous Walk of Fame, and home to the Dolby Theater, home of the Academy Awards®.

LARRY ELLISON JOINS JAPAN HOUSE LOS ANGELES AS HONORARY ADVISOR

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles also proudly announced that Larry Ellison will serve as Honorary Advisor. Mr. Ellison is an American businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who is co-founder, executive chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle Corporation. His active involvement in Japan and his appreciation for Japan's art and culture is widely known.

“JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a bridge-building cultural experience that will be exciting to anyone who is curious about Japan. By bringing Japan to America, the project will give those of us living in North America an exceptional opportunity.” said Mr. Ellison. “Japan has enriched my life in so many ways since I was young. I’m proud to be associated with this initiative and encourage those who are interested in Japan to come experience it.”

“JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles thanks Mr. Ellison for his commitment and generous support to the project,” said Ms. Yuko Kaifu, President, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “We are honored to welcome him as an Honorary Advisor. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is more than simply a hub where science and technology, design, fashion, food, lifestyle and values come together to inspire global interest in Japan. It is the embodiment of a nation that continues to evolve in our global community. Mr. Ellison’s advice will be invaluable as we seek to showcase the many diverse facets of Japan and Japanese life.”

Current members of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Steering Committee include:



Akira Chiba, Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles

Douglas G. Erber, President, Japan America Society of Southern California

Gil Garcetti, Photographer, Los Angeles County District Attorney (1992-2000), UNESCO-IHE Cultural Ambassador (2014-2017)

Thomas Iino, Founding Chairman, US-Japan Council; Director, First Choice Bank

Satoshi Okawa, President, Japan Business Association of Southern California

Leslie Ito, Former President and CEO, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center

Gary N. Jacobs, Chairman Emeritus, American Jewish Committee Asia Pacific Institute

Mickey Kantor, United States Secretary of Commerce (1996-1997); United States Trade Representative (1993-1996); Partner, Mayer Brown LLP; Chair, Lexmark International, Inc.

Beth Marlis, Vice President, Musicians Institute; Chair Emeritus, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Peter O’Malley, President, Los Angeles Dodgers (1970-1998)

Jeff Yamazaki, President, Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California









ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs - London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo - conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kenya Hara is Chief Creative Director for the project. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors in the Hollywood & Highland Center. The second floor features a gallery space and shop. The fifth floor hosts a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event venue, along with spectacular views of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. The 2nd floor has been opened since December 2017, and, with the completion of the 5th floor, it officially opens its doors to the public as a place of new discovery that transcend the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan.

