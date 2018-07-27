JAR of Hope : Ambassador Jeff Wyatt Successfully Completes Annual Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge to Generate Awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

JAR of Hope is pleased to announce that foundation ambassador Jeff Wyatt successfully finished the annual Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge 2018. Jeff embarked on the intensive journey with the aim of raising $10,000 for the foundation steadfast in its mission to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Through the help of thousands of supporters, Wyatt exceeded his goal by generating over $23,000 in donations before concluding the event on July 26th.

The Hoka Hey tests the physical endurance and mental fortitude of all riders. This year’s challenge began in Medicine Park, OK, and ran through the lower 48 states before returning to Medicine Park for the finish. Over the 10-day ride on his Harley Davidson bike, Wyatt rode about 1,000 miles a day through highly challenging routes, severe weather, and arduous terrain.

Jeff received turn-by-turn directions at checkpoints in Florida, Iowa, and Washington since the Hoka Hey prohibits participants from utilizing any form of electronic devices, including GPS. Moreover, Jeff was required to sleep next to his bike, regardless of weather, and mainly slept on concrete. A longtime friend of JAR of Hope founder, Jim Raffone, Jeff fought through the challenge’s adversity to honor Raffone’s nine-year-old son, Jamesy. The inspiration behind the foundation, Jamesy has battled DMD since 2013, which prompted his father to start the organization, which has gained thousands of ambassadors, including Jeff Wyatt, nationwide since its inception.

About JAR of Hope:

JAR of Hope was founded in 2013 by James Raffone, after his young son, Jamesy, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Duchenne is a form of muscular dystrophy that is caused by a mutation in the dystrophin gene. The absence of dystrophin results in muscle deterioration—leading to paralysis, decreased cardiac function, and eventual death. Duchenne affects about 300,000 young males worldwide with approximately 20,000 cases in the United States. Currently, Duchenne has no cure and the average life expectancy of those affected is 25 years. However, JAR of Hope is devoted to eliminating the disease by bringing awareness and raising funds directed to ongoing research. For more information, visit www.jarofhope.org.

*Photos available upon request.

