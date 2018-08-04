JCF Capital Advisors LLC acts as a Financial Advisor in Closing out a $3.0M Series A Equity Round

JCF Capital Advisors LLC Acted as a Financial Advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions in Closing Out All of its Series A Round with an Initial $1.5M close, Additional $500k and $1M Follow-on Investments

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2108 / JCF Capital Advisors LLC (or "JCF Capital Advisors" now "JCF Capital Markets") announced that it has served as financial advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions, Inc, a Los Angeles, CA - based loan life cycle management platform for the lucrative real estate lending industry, in securing and closing out an additional $500,000 and $1M investments for its Series A equity investment round - $3M in total. JCF Capital Advisors had previously identified a lead venture capital firm based in San Francisco, CA focused on early stage software as a service investments and assisted to close an initial $1.5M investment. The additional $1,500,000 funds raised will be used primarily for business development and marketing teams to expand the customer base rapidly.

Led by Yanir Ram, Founder and CEO, PRES is a unique, patent-pending technology that delivers a secured document management and workflow Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, which substantially reduces the time to fund while reducing errors and non- compliance issues prevalent within the loan process, saving lenders, processors and borrowers' time, effort and resources. As a loan life cycle management platform, PRES is first to market and has gained significant traction since inception in September 2013, by signing contracts with some of the largest institutional lenders in the Real Estate investor and commercial space. To learn more about PRES, visit: http://www.preciseres.com

About JCF Capital Advisors LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC)

JCF Capital Advisors LLC is a boutique investment banking firm, led by Mr. Justin C Floyd headquartered in La Jolla, CA and as a registered representative of Tobin & Company Securities, LLC, a national broker dealer and member of FINRA, SIPC, Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at 112 South Tryon Street, Suite 1760, Charlotte, NC 28284.

JCF Capital Advisors provides professional capital advisory, management consulting, and mergers and acquisition services at competitive pricing. JCF Capital Advisors' core business services are to act in an advisory capacity on capital raise and M&A transactions as well as broker dealer placement of transaction closings to support our client's efforts to be effective in today's complex capital markets. We advise and assist early stage to middle market companies to properly package investment offerings to targeted investors as hands-on with superior deliverables that can include debt and equity venture transactions, M&A, as well as new and existing Funds (i.e., Hedge Funds, Private Equity Funds, Real Estate Funds, etc.) To learn more about JCF Capital Advisors, visit: http://www.jcfcapitaladvisors.com

