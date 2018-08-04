Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JCF Capital Advisors LLC acts as a Financial Advisor in Closing out a $3.0M Series A Equity Round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 04:00am CEST

JCF Capital Advisors LLC Acted as a Financial Advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions in Closing Out All of its Series A Round with an Initial $1.5M close, Additional $500k and $1M Follow-on Investments

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2108 / JCF Capital Advisors LLC (or "JCF Capital Advisors" now "JCF Capital Markets") announced that it has served as financial advisor to Precise Real Estate Solutions, Inc, a Los Angeles, CA - based loan life cycle management platform for the lucrative real estate lending industry, in securing and closing out an additional $500,000 and $1M investments for its Series A equity investment round - $3M in total. JCF Capital Advisors had previously identified a lead venture capital firm based in San Francisco, CA focused on early stage software as a service investments and assisted to close an initial $1.5M investment. The additional $1,500,000 funds raised will be used primarily for business development and marketing teams to expand the customer base rapidly.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508516/0cb01a6c-6fbd-461b-a0bc-7dd60835944b.jpeg

Led by Yanir Ram, Founder and CEO, PRES is a unique, patent-pending technology that delivers a secured document management and workflow Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, which substantially reduces the time to fund while reducing errors and non- compliance issues prevalent within the loan process, saving lenders, processors and borrowers' time, effort and resources. As a loan life cycle management platform, PRES is first to market and has gained significant traction since inception in September 2013, by signing contracts with some of the largest institutional lenders in the Real Estate investor and commercial space. To learn more about PRES, visit: http://www.preciseres.com

More information on the initial $1.5M Series A closing: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/jcf-capital-advisors-llc-acts-193000432.html

About JCF Capital Advisors LLC (now JCF Capital Markets LLC)

JCF Capital Advisors LLC is a boutique investment banking firm, led by Mr. Justin C Floyd headquartered in La Jolla, CA and as a registered representative of Tobin & Company Securities, LLC, a national broker dealer and member of FINRA, SIPC, Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at 112 South Tryon Street, Suite 1760, Charlotte, NC 28284.

JCF Capital Advisors provides professional capital advisory, management consulting, and mergers and acquisition services at competitive pricing. JCF Capital Advisors' core business services are to act in an advisory capacity on capital raise and M&A transactions as well as broker dealer placement of transaction closings to support our client's efforts to be effective in today's complex capital markets. We advise and assist early stage to middle market companies to properly package investment offerings to targeted investors as hands-on with superior deliverables that can include debt and equity venture transactions, M&A, as well as new and existing Funds (i.e., Hedge Funds, Private Equity Funds, Real Estate Funds, etc.) To learn more about JCF Capital Advisors, visit: http://www.jcfcapitaladvisors.com

JCF Capital Markets LLC - Capital Advisory - Management Consulting: http://www.jcfcapitalmarkets.com

JCF Capital Advisors LLC - Linked In:https://www.linkedin.com/company/jcf-capital-advisors-llc/

JCF Capital Advisors LLC - Twitter: https://twitter.com/jcfcapital

JCF Capital Advisors LLC - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JCF-Capital-Advisors-LLC-110567302384414/

JCF Capital Advisors LLC - Google+: https://plus.google.com/110711733396482744432

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mr. Justin C. Floyd
JCF Capital Advisors LLC
http://www.jcfcapitaladvisors.com
760-931-4761
[email protected]

SOURCE: JCF Capital Advisors LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:19aValens GroWorks Announces AGM Date, Corporate Developments
PR
04:18aVALENS GROWORKS : Announces AGM Date, Corporate Developments
AQ
04:18aNew Albany cajun meat market opens Monday
AQ
04:17aAQUA AMERICA : Lockport Township talking to private water company about taking over Fairmont; residents fear higher rates
AQ
04:13aAPPLE : Tim Cook writes to employees on Apple's $1 trillion valuation
AQ
04:10aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : He had 241 pounds of CBD gummies shipped to him, Cary police say. Now he faces charges.
AQ
04:04aEUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR : Random Lengths, longtime Eugene wood products publication, sells to London firm
AQ
04:03aBUCKEYE PARTNERS L P : with major Lehigh Valley presence, to launch strategic review with 'no option off the table'
AQ
04:01aHindustan Aeronautics Limited tests chopper unmanned aerial vehicle successfully
AQ
04:00aTECH MAHINDRA : India’s first Blockchain District to come up in Telangana
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRIDAY NIGHT INC : FRIDAY NIGHT INC. : Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Convertible Debenture Units..
2RICE : Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
3NANOXPLORE INC : NANOXPLORE : Announces Correction to Prior News Release
4AT&T : AT&T : U.S. court allows release of bench transcripts in AT&T merger fight
5SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.