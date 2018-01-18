JD Norman Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of REGE Motorenteile

ADDISON, Ill., Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified metal component manufacturer JD Norman Industries, Inc. has completed the acquisition of REGE Motorenteile GmbH. The acquisition agreement was announced in December 2017 pending applicable antitrust approvals, which have been satisfactorily received.

Headquartered in Eisenach, Germany, REGE Motorenteile is a manufacturer of precision machined components and assemblies for automotive and industrial markets. REGE Motorenteile has manufacturing operations in Germany and Romania and supplies customers throughout Europe and North America.

"We are pleased to conclude the successful acquisition of REGE Motorenteile," said Justin D. Norman, president and chief executive officer, JD Norman Industries, Inc. "This transformational acquisition allows us to offer customers a stronger portfolio of services including enhanced product, technologies and manufacturing plant locations."

JD Norman's acquisition of REGE Motorenteile creates a global automotive and industrial supplier of highly engineered components employing approximately 2,000 people throughout 14 locations in six countries.

For more information on JD Norman Industries, visit www.jdnorman.com.

About JD Norman Industries, Inc.

JD Norman Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of metal components and systems with operations in the North America and Europe. JD Norman is a leader in the manufacturing of highly engineered product including cast, formed and machined metals. The company serves major original equipment manufacturers of automotive, industrial and transportation products.

Contact:

Carol Bouma

+1 (630) 458-3705

[email protected]

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: JD Norman Industries, Inc. via Globenewswire

