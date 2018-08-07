Log in
JLL Income Property Trust : Announces Q2 2018 Earnings Call

08/07/2018 | 10:55pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX), will hold a public earnings call on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 9:00 AM CDT to review second quarter 2018 operating and financial results. Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust, and Gregg Falk, Chief Financial Officer will present an overview of recent economic events that directly influence the business of the Company and commercial real estate markets, along with a detailed review of the financial performance and more noteworthy accomplishments of the quarter and year.

JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)

Date: Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Time: 9:00 AM CDT

Dial-in Number (Toll Free): 1-877-407-9205
Dial-in Number (International): 201-689-8054

Replay Number (Toll Free): 1-877-481-4010
Replay ID: 271320

The teleconference replay will be available until August 22, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT. The audio replay will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the JLL Income Property Trust website at www.jllipt.com within 24 hours of the call.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily valued NAV REIT that gives investors access to a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX)
Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing office, retail, industrial and apartment properties located primarily in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management, Inc., a member of the JLL group and advisor to JLL Income Property Trust, is one of the world's leading global real estate investment managers with nearly 700 employees in 17 countries worldwide and approximately $60 billion of assets under management of private and public property equity and debt investments. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. For more information, visit www.lasalle.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Contact: Matt Schuler

Date: August 7, 2018

Telephone: +1 312 897 4192 

Email: [email protected]  

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-announces-q2-2018-earnings-call-300693567.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust


© PRNewswire 2018
