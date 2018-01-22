Log in
JLL Japan Lifeline : Notice of Regulatory Approval Obtained for Orsiro Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent (342KB)

01/22/2018 | 01:19am EST

January 22, 2018

To whom it may concern,

Company name: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Shogo Takahashi, Executive Vice President,

Corporate Administration Department

(TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Announcement of the Regulatory Approval

For "Orsiro Drug-Eluting Stent"

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("JLL") announced today that Biotronik Japan received regulatory approval for Orsiro Drug-Eluting Stent ("Orsiro"), manufactured by BIOTRONIK, on January 19, 2018. JLL has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the product with BIOTRONIK in February 2017, and with the regulatory approval, JLL schedules the product launch on March 1st, 2018.

Orsiro is a new generation drug-eluting stent with the upper layer "BIOlute" coating that is bioabsorbable after elution of the limus family drug which suppresses stenosis and the lower layer "proBIO" nano-coating that reduces elution of ions that cause inflammation between the surrounding tissues and the metallic surface of the stent. With this coating structure, Orsiro contributes to minimize restenosis by optimally controlling the release of the drug.

Furthermore, the stent platform with these polymer and coatings has the thinnest strut thickness of 60μm (*stent diameter 3mm or under) and its unique design made it possible to achieve a high degree of flexibility and develiverability without compromising its durability and capability to support blood vessel as a scaffold.

Consequently, it is expected to keep damage on the vessel wall at a minimum and improve patients' long-term prognosis.

The safety and efficacy of Orsiro have been demonstrated in numerous clinical trials, which have been conducted in many countries and have enrolled more than 32,500 cases. In the results of the BIOFLOW-V joint international trial that were presented at European Society of Cardiology Congress 2017, it was reported that Orsiro demonstrated a statistically significant improved outcomes in 12-month target lesion failure (TLF) in comparison to the market leading competing product for the first time. The clinical data was also published in The Lancet and provides the scientific underpinning for the clinical superiority of Orsiro.

The implantation of a drug-eluting stent is currently the standard treatment for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). In releasing the highly competitive Orsiro on the Japanese market and seeking to achieve a rapid uptake by medical institutions, JLL is targeting a market share of more than 15% in the March 2019 period. Furthermore, by adding a coronary drug-eluting stent to its product range, JLL is establishing the capabilities to provide medical institutions with everything they need for PCI, further expanding the scope of its business that deals with the cardiac intervention.

JLL continues to provide excellent medical devices to patients and healthcare professionals by bringing innovative products from overseas manufacturers to Japan as well as by developing its own products timely and accurately reflecting the needs of the clinical practice.

Orsiro Drug-Eluting Stent

About BIOTRONIK

A global leader in cardio- and endovascular medical technology, BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries or regions. . Since its development of the first German pacemaker in 1963,

BIOTRONIK has engineered many innovations for the treatment of arrhythmia and ischaemic heart diseases and treated several million patients

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:19:09 UTC.

