JLL Japan Lifeline : Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (136KB)

Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

07/27/2018 | 08:22am CEST

Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 [Japan GAAP]

July 27, 2018

Company name:

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Code No.:

7575

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section

URL:

http://www.jll.co.jp/

Representative:

Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO

Contact person:

Shogo Takahashi, Executive Vice President Corporate Administration Department

TEL:

+81-3-6711-5200

Scheduled date to file the Quarterly Securities Report: August 10, 2018 Scheduled date to commence dividend payment: -

Supplementary documents to the financial results for the period: Yes Presentation on quarterly results: None

Notes: Amounts are rounded down to million yen

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Notes: % indicates year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Three months ended June 30, 2017

Millions of yen

%

11,057 8.1

10,228 14.9

Millions of yen

%

  • 2,415 (7.8)

  • 2,620 50.2

Millions of yen

%

  • 2,226 (15.2)

  • 2,626 53.6

Millions of yen

%

  • 1,660 (9.5)

  • 1,834 53.5

(Note) Comprehensive income : Three months ended June 30, 2018 : 1,650 million yen; (11.2 %)

Three months ended June 30, 2017 : 1,858 million yen; 52.0 %

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Three months ended June 30, 2017

Yen 20.65 24.65

Yen 20.61

-

(Notes) The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock, with an effective date of January 1, 2018. Earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated by assuming that the stock splits took effect at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2018.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of June 30, 2018

As of March 30, 2018

Millions of yen 59,448 60,980

Millions of yen 40,425 41,090

% 68.0 67.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: Three months ended June 30, 2018: 40,411 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2018

: 41,076 million yen

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-End

Total

Year ended March 31, 2018

Year ending March 31. 2019

Yen - -

Yen 0.00

Yen -

Yen 28.75

Yen 28.75

Year ending March 31, 2019 (forecast)

0.00

-

29.00

29.00

(Notes) 1. Revisions to cash dividends forecast most recently announced : None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(Notes: % represents change from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Six months ending September 30, 2018 (Cumulative)

Year ending March 31, 2019

Millions of yen

%

  • 22,902 13.0

  • 49,411 16.8

Millions of yen

%

  • 4,617 (5.0)

  • 11,202 5.0

Millions of yen

%

  • 4,746 (5.6)

  • 11,482 7.0

Millions of yen

%

  • 3,217 (5.0)

  • 7,825 4.6

Yen

40.01 97.32

(Notes) Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (change in specified subsidiaries resulting in scope of consolidation) : None

(2) Application of specific accounting treatments for the preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statement : None

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

    ( i ) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards : None (ii ) Changes in accounting policies other than ( i ) : None

    • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None

    • (iv) Restatement : None

  • (4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock)

    ( i ) Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

Three months ended June 30, 2018 : 90,419,976 shares

Year ended March 31, 2018 : 90,419,976 shares

(ii ) Number of shares held as treasury stock at the end of the period :

Three months ended June 30, 2018 : 10,005,616 shares

Year ended March 31, 2018 : 10,005,616 shares

(iii) Average number of issued shares outstanding during the period, after deducting shares held as treasury stock (cumulative):

Three months ended June 30, 2018 : 80,414,360 shares Three months ended June 30, 2017 : 74,414,360 shares

(Notes) 1 The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock, with an effective date of January 1, 2018. "(4)

Number of common shares issued (common stock)" is calculated by assuming stock splits took effect at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2018.

2 The Company has adopted a BIP (Board Incentive Plan) trust, assuming the number of shares held by the trust are included in the number of treasury stock of "(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock) ".

*This Summary Report is out of scope for quarterly review by the external auditors.

*Explanation for the appropriate use of forecast of the consolidated financial results and other special notes

Any forward-looking statements in the summary report, such as results forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
