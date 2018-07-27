JLL Japan Lifeline : Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (136KB)

Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 [Japan GAAP]

July 27, 2018

（Notes: Amounts are rounded down to million yen）

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Notes: % indicates year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2017 Millions of yen % 11,057 8.1 10,228 14.9 Millions of yen % 2,415 (7.8)

2,620 50.2 Millions of yen % 2,226 (15.2)

2,626 53.6 Millions of yen % 1,660 (9.5)

1,834 53.5 (Note) Comprehensive income : Three months ended June 30, 2018 : 1,650 million yen; (11.2 %)

Three months ended June 30, 2017 : 1,858 million yen; 52.0 %

Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Three months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2017 Yen 20.65 24.65 Yen 20.61 -

(Notes) The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock, with an effective date of January 1, 2018. Earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated by assuming that the stock splits took effect at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2018.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of June 30, 2018 As of March 30, 2018 Millions of yen 59,448 60,980 Millions of yen 40,425 41,090 % 68.0 67.4 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: Three months ended June 30, 2018: 40,411 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2018

: 41,076 million yen

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share 1Q End 2Q End 3Q End Year-End Total Year ended March 31, 2018 Year ending March 31. 2019 Yen - - Yen 0.00 Yen - Yen 28.75 Yen 28.75 Year ending March 31, 2019 (forecast) 0.00 - 29.00 29.00

(Notes) 1. Revisions to cash dividends forecast most recently announced : None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(Notes: % represents change from the previous year)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share Six months ending September 30, 2018 (Cumulative) Year ending March 31, 2019 Millions of yen % 22,902 13.0

49,411 16.8 Millions of yen % 4,617 (5.0)

11,202 5.0 Millions of yen % 4,746 (5.6)

11,482 7.0 Millions of yen % 3,217 (5.0)

7,825 4.6 Yen 40.01 97.32

(Notes) Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (change in specified subsidiaries resulting in scope of consolidation) : None

(2) Application of specific accounting treatments for the preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statement : None

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements ( i ) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards : None (ii ) Changes in accounting policies other than ( i ) : None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None (iv) Restatement : None

(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock) ( i ) Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

Three months ended June 30, 2018 : 90,419,976 shares

Year ended March 31, 2018 : 90,419,976 shares

(ii ) Number of shares held as treasury stock at the end of the period :

Three months ended June 30, 2018 : 10,005,616 shares

Year ended March 31, 2018 : 10,005,616 shares

(iii) Average number of issued shares outstanding during the period, after deducting shares held as treasury stock (cumulative):

Three months ended June 30, 2018 : 80,414,360 shares Three months ended June 30, 2017 : 74,414,360 shares

(Notes) 1 The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock, with an effective date of January 1, 2018. "(4)

Number of common shares issued (common stock)" is calculated by assuming stock splits took effect at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2018.

2 The Company has adopted a BIP (Board Incentive Plan) trust, assuming the number of shares held by the trust are included in the number of treasury stock of "(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock) ".

