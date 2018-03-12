Log in
JOSS Realty Purchases Residential & Commercial Property in Philadelphia for $6.3M

03/12/2018 | 07:48pm CET

Fully-Leased Property Features 15 New Apartments & One Commercial Unit in Philadelphia’s Popular Fishtown Neighborhood

JOSS Realty Partners today announced the $6.3 million dollar purchase on behalf of a family office investor of 18-20 W. Girard Avenue, a mixed-use property featuring 15 new build apartment units above a street-level commercial space occupied by Sherwin Williams. The 14,500 square-foot property is located in the heart of Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s hottest neighborhoods for millennials and young professionals.

“As a firm, we seek to invest in boutique properties within major metropolitan areas that will offer a new and desirable experience for tenants, align with major market trends and deliver long-term value for our investors,” said Larry Botel, founding partner of JOSS Realty. “This property features 15 beautiful apartments in an ideal location, and we believe that 18-20 W. Girard Avenue perfectly captures the growing desire of young professionals to live, work and play within the same vibrant neighborhood.”

The fully-leased building offers one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring contemporary design accents such as wooden floors, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings, as well as chic amenities including a rooftop deck.

With trendy new restaurants and bars, close proximity to public transportation and a variety of entertainment, shopping and nightlife options, Fishtown is regularly listed as one of Philadelphia’s top neighborhoods. Just minutes away from Center City, residents of 18-20 W. Girard Avenue will have immediate access to SEPTA, Interstate-95 and an Indego bike share station right outside their door.

Fishtown’s steady growth and artistic culture has made it home to Philadelphia classics such as the acclaimed Wm. Mulherin’s Sons restaurant, Johnny Brenda’s famous bar and music hall, La Colombe’s flagship café and Fishtown Brewpub – all of which are within walking distance of 18-20 W. Girard Avenue.

Within Philadelphia, JOSS Realty has also invested in 1701 South St., a mixed-use property with nine apartments and a ground-floor commercial space; and East Market, the 4.3 acre project that is transforming the city block between Market and Chestnut, 11th and 12th Streets.

About JOSS Realty Partners

JOSS Realty Partners is a private owner/operator focused real estate investment management firm headquartered in New York City. Since inception in 2005, JOSS has acquired 23 office assets totaling over 3 million square feet with a value in excess of $1 billion, in New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Southeast Florida. JOSS owns BMS Real Estate Services LLC, an affiliated property management company with over 1,500,000 square feet of buildings under management in Washington, DC, Philadelphia and San Francisco.


© Business Wire 2018
