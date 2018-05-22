JP Services : Announces its Acquisition of MDH Services

JPH Holdings, LLC (“JP Services”) today announced that it has completed
its acquisition of MDH Services, LLC (“MDH”), a provider of pipeline and
process facility testing services.
MDH, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montgomery, Texas, provides
pre-commissioning and decommissioning services, testing, cleaning,
drying and torque services in various basins with a strong presence in
the Permian Basin. Additional information on MDH’s offerings can be
found at www.mdhservicesllc.com.
“JP Services is the ideal partner for the future of MDH. We have worked
tirelessly to build a well-respected integrity and risk assessment
services company to pipelines and process facilities, and we know JP
Services and Rock Hill are the right partners to take it to the next
level,” said Jim Mackey, President and CEO of MDH.
“We are excited about the strategic acquisition of MDH and what this
means for the future growth of JP Services. The MDH acquisition expands
our service offerings and presence in the Permian Basin, and allows us
to better service our growing base of customers in the region,” said
Justin Peter, founder and CEO of JP Services.
About JP Services
JP Services (www.jpservices.com),
headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a smart, dynamic energy services
company committed to providing high-quality solutions that ensure the
safety and integrity of midstream and downstream energy assets. Through
a unique and balanced high-tech, high-touch approach, JP Services
partners with operators and construction contractors to deliver critical
hydrostatic pressure testing as well as cleaning and maintenance
services.
About Rock Hill Capital
Rock Hill Capital, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas,
is a private equity firm that invests in small-to-lower middle market
companies located in the South and Southeast U.S. Rock Hill is currently
investing out of its third committed capital fund totaling $150MM
focusing on companies in the industrial products and services
industries. Take a deeper look at Rock Hill Capital and what makes our
investments successful by visiting www.rockhillcap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005311/en/