JP Services : Announces its Acquisition of MDH Services

JPH Holdings, LLC (“JP Services”) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of MDH Services, LLC (“MDH”), a provider of pipeline and process facility testing services.

MDH, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montgomery, Texas, provides pre-commissioning and decommissioning services, testing, cleaning, drying and torque services in various basins with a strong presence in the Permian Basin. Additional information on MDH’s offerings can be found at www.mdhservicesllc.com.

“JP Services is the ideal partner for the future of MDH. We have worked tirelessly to build a well-respected integrity and risk assessment services company to pipelines and process facilities, and we know JP Services and Rock Hill are the right partners to take it to the next level,” said Jim Mackey, President and CEO of MDH.

“We are excited about the strategic acquisition of MDH and what this means for the future growth of JP Services. The MDH acquisition expands our service offerings and presence in the Permian Basin, and allows us to better service our growing base of customers in the region,” said Justin Peter, founder and CEO of JP Services.

About JP Services

JP Services (www.jpservices.com), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a smart, dynamic energy services company committed to providing high-quality solutions that ensure the safety and integrity of midstream and downstream energy assets. Through a unique and balanced high-tech, high-touch approach, JP Services partners with operators and construction contractors to deliver critical hydrostatic pressure testing as well as cleaning and maintenance services.

About Rock Hill Capital

Rock Hill Capital, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a private equity firm that invests in small-to-lower middle market companies located in the South and Southeast U.S. Rock Hill is currently investing out of its third committed capital fund totaling $150MM focusing on companies in the industrial products and services industries. Take a deeper look at Rock Hill Capital and what makes our investments successful by visiting www.rockhillcap.com.

