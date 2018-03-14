Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 01:03am CET
JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has made a strategic investment in Mosaic Smart Data, a company that has developed technology to help banks make their fixed-income sales and trading businesses more profitable.

The bank, whose fixed-income revenue slumped last year, has taken a minority stake in the London-based startup, the companies said in London on Wednesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mosaic will use the funding to double its headcount and expand its platform to cover additional asset classes for new and existing clients, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The investment comes after JPMorgan revealed in October that it had signed a multiyear deal to use Mosaic's technology globally.

Mosaic sells technology that collects and analyzes data from the fixed-income trading divisions of banks to help them make more informed decisions and secure more deals.

The platform helps visualize data and can be used traders to figure out which clients are more likely to be interested in a given deal. It can also be used by bank bosses to determine which trading desk or trader has been performing better.

The investment comes as financial institutions look to adopt more technology that can help them take advantage of the vast amounts of data they store.

Banks have also been looking for ways to deal with a liquidity crunch in fixed-income markets. Tougher post-financial crisis capital requirements have made it more expensive for them to act as market makers in some fixed-income assets, leading their fixed-income divisions to slump.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Anna Irrera

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/13Oil prices stable after two-day decline, but rising U.S. output drags
RE
03/13Japan core machinery orders rebound, easing capex concerns
RE
03/13Economists united - Trump tariffs won't help the economy
RE
03/13Asian shares slip on U.S. protectionism fears
RE
03/13Correction to Europe Commercial-Property Development Story
DJ
03/13Some BOJ board members urged scrutiny on cost of easing - January minutes
RE
03/13Trump seeking tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; targets tech, telecoms
RE
03/13JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup
RE
03/13South Korea's Financial Supervisory Services chief resigns
RE
03/13HILLTOP CYBERSECURITY : Unveils Biometric-Security Cryptocurrency Wallet
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : 2 rail cars to be renovated for French Lick-Ja..
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : ‘Qatar key market for Boeing’
4K92 MINING INC : K92 MINING : Announces Stock Options Grant
5WEST KIRKLAND MINING INC : WEST KIRKLAND MINING : Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for $1,374,000

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.