JPND : Launches 21 Million Call to Support Health and Social Care Research and Innovation

Current research suggests strong potential for improving quality
of life for those living with neurodegenerative diseases such as
Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, with novel health and
social care concepts and innovations focusing on the preservation of
dignity, independence and social inclusion. Nevertheless, the
availability and quality of such services vary considerably across
Europe and beyond.
In this context, JPND today announced a new
call inviting multi-national research teams to submit proposals for
ambitious, innovative and multi-disciplinary collaborative projects that
address health and social care at both the macro level of systems and
infrastructures and the individual level of patients, carers and
families.
“Over the past decades, most of the funding has been allocated to
basic and translational research with the aim of discovering new
treatments,” said Professor Philippe Amouyel, Chair of JPND. “However,
immediate impactful developments also come from health and social care
research and innovation, including new insights that point to the
potential for improved patient empowerment, civic participation, and
quality of life. That’s why twenty JPND countries have earmarked €21
million to support multi-national research consortia investigating the
strengths and weaknesses of different models of care and potential
pathways to implementing improved, evidence-based approaches. Our hope
is that this work will lead to the adoption of novel health promotion
strategies that will reduce the impact of disease for patients as well
as for their families and carers.”
Proposals submitted under this call, which is open to applicants in 20
countries, must relate to any or several of the following
neurodegenerative diseases: Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,
Parkinson’s disease and related disorders, prion diseases, motor neuron
diseases, Huntington’s disease, spinocerebellar ataxia and spinal
muscular atrophy. Research projects may include, but are not limited to,
one or several of the following areas:
-
Care pathways and programmes using the potential of patient involvement
-
Factors influencing progression and prognosis of disease
-
Outcome measures for patients and their informal carers
-
Palliative care for patients
-
Cost-effectiveness and affordability of interventions including
ethical concerns
