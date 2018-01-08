Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JPND : Launches 21 Million Call to Support Health and Social Care Research and Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 06:06pm CET

The EU Joint Programme on Neurodegenerative Disease Research (JPND) is inviting proposals from multi-national research teams to increase understanding of the factors that contribute to the quality and delivery of health and social care for neurodegenerative diseases.

Current research suggests strong potential for improving quality of life for those living with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, with novel health and social care concepts and innovations focusing on the preservation of dignity, independence and social inclusion. Nevertheless, the availability and quality of such services vary considerably across Europe and beyond.

In this context, JPND today announced a new call inviting multi-national research teams to submit proposals for ambitious, innovative and multi-disciplinary collaborative projects that address health and social care at both the macro level of systems and infrastructures and the individual level of patients, carers and families.

“Over the past decades, most of the funding has been allocated to basic and translational research with the aim of discovering new treatments,” said Professor Philippe Amouyel, Chair of JPND. However, immediate impactful developments also come from health and social care research and innovation, including new insights that point to the potential for improved patient empowerment, civic participation, and quality of life. That’s why twenty JPND countries have earmarked €21 million to support multi-national research consortia investigating the strengths and weaknesses of different models of care and potential pathways to implementing improved, evidence-based approaches. Our hope is that this work will lead to the adoption of novel health promotion strategies that will reduce the impact of disease for patients as well as for their families and carers.”

Proposals submitted under this call, which is open to applicants in 20 countries, must relate to any or several of the following neurodegenerative diseases: Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, Parkinson’s disease and related disorders, prion diseases, motor neuron diseases, Huntington’s disease, spinocerebellar ataxia and spinal muscular atrophy. Research projects may include, but are not limited to, one or several of the following areas:

  • Care pathways and programmes using the potential of patient involvement
  • Factors influencing progression and prognosis of disease
  • Outcome measures for patients and their informal carers
  • Palliative care for patients
  • Cost-effectiveness and affordability of interventions including ethical concerns

For more information about the call, please visit www.jpnd.eu.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:19p BOYD GAMING : Gaelic Storm to Perform at Mississippi Moon Bar March 8
12:18p Oil little changed as rising U.S. output offset OPEC worries
12:18p ALSTOM : Gets EUR100 Million Contract to Supply Trains to French Regions
12:18p BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY : New Study Shows the Lasting Impact of Tuition Assistance
12:18p AIR LIQUIDE : Availability of the Pre-Full Year 2017 Results Communication
12:17p CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Portfolio Update
12:16p E.ON to sell remaining Uniper stake to Fortum for $4.5 bln
12:16p IPSOS : South Africans a miserable lot, says research
12:16p INTEL : CEO Brian Krzanich Investigated By Block & Leviton LLP For Securities Fraud - CEO Sold $39 Million In Intel Stock Before Telling The Public About Major Flaws In Intel Processors
12:15p PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM INFRMG : presents energy solutions at E-world 2018
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Offer 3x Boost in..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : With GeForce NOW a Billion Cheap PCs Can Now Taste Gaming Greatness, Too
3ABLYNX : European shares hit highest since August 2015 as autos' rally continues
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Ablynx shares soar after rejects Novo Nordisk's $3.1 billion bid
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2017 AND F..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.