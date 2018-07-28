Log in
JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Barita Investments Limited (BIL) – Suspension of Trading, Takeover Bid

07/28/2018 | 12:12am CEST

Barita Investments Limited (BIL) - Board Resolution and Approval for the Suspension of Trading, Take Over Bid

Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised that by letter dated July 19, 2018, Cornerstone Investments Holdings Limited ('Cornerstone' or the 'Offeror') notified the BIL's Board that it was making an offer to its shareholders for 100% of the issued shares of the Company.

The Offer is scheduled to open for acceptance for a period of twenty-one (21) days namely between 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 (the 'Opening Date') and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018 (the 'Closing Date') subject, however, to the right of Cornerstone to extend the Closing Date.

In light of the above, BIL has requested that the Jamaica Stock Exchange suspends trading of the Company's shares on the Exchange for the period Friday, August 17, 2018 to Thursday, August 23, 2018, subject to any extension of the Offer.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 22:11:00 UTC
