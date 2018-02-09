Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Rules Orientation Session – Fosrich Company Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2018 | 11:16pm CET

[Attachment]

Members of the Fosrich Company Limited's (FOSRICH) team, Managing Director, Mr. Cecil Foster (second right), Company Secretary, Ms. Ruth Joseph (centre) and Mentor, Mr. Peter Knibb (leftt) poses with the JSE's Junior Market Rule Book as they are photographed with Market Surveillance and Compliance Officers of the Regulatory and Market Oversight Division(RMOD) of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, Mr. Richard Grizzle (right) and Mr. Reynard Whyte (second left). The occasion was a JSE Rule Orientation Session that was held at FOSRICH's office on Monday January 29, 2018.

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 22:15:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:35p ADRs End Higher; Kingtone, CGG Trade Actively
05:34p AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
05:34p THE EASTERN COMPANY : Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings of $0.80 Per Diluted Share and Adjusted Earnings of $1.49 Per Diluted Share
05:32p WYNN RESORTS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
05:32p A MARK PRECIOUS METALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
05:32p YANGTZE RIVER PORT & LOGISTICS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
05:32p HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS : & MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
05:31p CENTERPOINT ENERGY : to Pay Additional Interest on its 2.0 percent Zero-Premium Exchangeable Subordinated Notes due 2029
05:31p NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
05:31p DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Wall Street plummets; S&P, Dow confirm correction
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : Carmaker PSA buys controlling stake in Chinese group Jian Xin
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Names NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke to Head Studios--Update
4BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Burnt Banco Popular investors contest 'fla..
5GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Preliminary Results 2017 Presentation 21/02/2018,

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.