JSE Jamaica Stock Exchange : Rules Orientation Session – Fosrich Company Limited

[Attachment]

Members of the Fosrich Company Limited's (FOSRICH) team, Managing Director, Mr. Cecil Foster (second right), Company Secretary, Ms. Ruth Joseph (centre) and Mentor, Mr. Peter Knibb (leftt) poses with the JSE's Junior Market Rule Book as they are photographed with Market Surveillance and Compliance Officers of the Regulatory and Market Oversight Division(RMOD) of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, Mr. Richard Grizzle (right) and Mr. Reynard Whyte (second left). The occasion was a JSE Rule Orientation Session that was held at FOSRICH's office on Monday January 29, 2018.