JUICE WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES LOS ANGELES LOCATION IN 2018

01/16/2018 | 07:09pm CET

TORONTO, CA, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 16, 2018 – JUICE WORLDWIDE, one of the world’s top OTT preferred encoding partners, is setting up shop in Los Angeles in 2018.  They’ll settle in, at the headquarters of parent company VUBIQUITY, the leading provider of premium content services and media technology solutions. The announcement is being made at the 2018 NATPE conference taking place this week in Miami, FL.

0_int_JUICE-WORLDWIDE_DIVISION-OF-VUBIQUITY---REVISED.png


2_int_JUICE-WORLDWIDE_DIVISION-OF-VUBIQUITY---REVISED.png


The added location is a significant next step as the company looks to expand its global servicing capabilities for content owners.  “With the increase of original content flowing from the OTT platforms, combined with our growing customer base among the major studios, networks and independents, it’s time to also be in Los Angeles,” said Andrew Buck, CEO, Juice Worldwide.   We’re excited to open our doors in Burbank and establish a local presence for digital servicing, customer and sales support.” The LA location will also offer expanded services including 4K mastering, color correction and professional audio post production.”

Juice has tapped former Technicolor head of Digital Platform Services, Carrie Donmoyer to oversee the new operation.  “We are extremely pleased to have Carrie run point as we scale this facility,” said Buck.  “Carrie brings a wealth of experience, skill and credibility.  She has hit the ground running and will continue to build our team to provide the industry leading servicing and results that Juice is known for.” 

Juice has long standing relationships with an extensive list of OTT providers and customers from around the globe.  Many have inquired about the company expanding into the LA market.  2018 will be the year they make their way west. 

In addition to the LA opening, Juice is relocating its Toronto operations into a brand new, larger facility in the downtown core.  The new Toronto location will go live February 1, 2018. 

 

ABOUT JUICE WORLDWIDE

Juice Worldwide is one of the world’s top providers of digital services and content licensing for OTT platforms, major studios, networks and independents. Juice has preferred vendor status and delivery relationships with an expansive list of companies including Amazon, Google, iTunes, Xbox, Sony, Hulu, and many others. As a division of VUBIQUITY, the leading global provider of premium content services, Juice currently boasts over 700 potential endpoints for delivery.

www.juiceworldwide.com

#

Michele Edelman
Vubiquity
3106144025
[email protected]

Andrew Buck
Juice Worldwide
[email protected]

