Jackery : Introduces New Portable Wireless Charger for iPhone

Though new iPhones allow for cordless charging, the chargers themselves
still have to be plugged in. But now Jackery
is helping people truly cut the cord with the AirRocket portable
wireless charger.
The AirRocket is a power bank; once charged up, it uses wireless
charging technology to charge compatible devices when on the go—without
cords or connectors. Jackery has long produced a wide range of power
banks, for everything from smartphones to big-screen TVs, but this is
the first to use wireless charging technology.
“It’s really the ultimate in mobile, wireless freedom,” explains Alok
Sarna, Jackery’s Director of Business Development. “No wires to get
tangled. No USB cords to carry around. No need to hang out by the
electrical outlet. You can take your iPhone anywhere—go completely off
the grid—yet still stay powered up and connected to the world, thanks to
the AirRocket.”
The AirRocket is just as portable as your phone; it’s almost exactly the
same size, shape and weight as an iPhone X. It can fully charge an
iPhone 8 twice, and an iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X 1.5 times, before
needing to be recharged itself.
Having a go-anywhere power source that doesn’t require any wires or
outlets is ideal for busy travelers, outdoorsmen or anyone who simply
doesn’t like being tied down.
“It’s a whole new ballgame,” says Eddy Badrina, a longtime iPhone user
whose iPhone X is the seventh model he’s owned. “With wireless charging
and the AirRocket, I can just set it down anywhere and it will instantly
start charging. You don’t even realize the difference it makes until you
get one.”
According to Sarna, wireless charging protects the phone’s charging port
and battery, potentially extending the life of the device. With some new
iPhones costing over $1,100, and repairs
running as high as $549, “investing $50 in an AirRocket just makes
sense,” says Sarna.
The AirRocket
is available now at an MSRP of $49.99, and will be featured at CES
in the iProduct Marketplace.
About Jackery
Jackery produces innovative portable power and energy solutions, from
lipstick-sized phone chargers to 500Wh portable solar generators. The
company is committed to safety, quality and responsibility, meeting or
exceeding all regulatory and environmental standards. Jackery is based
in Milpitas, CA.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005566/en/