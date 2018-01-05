Jackery : Introduces New Portable Wireless Charger for iPhone

Though new iPhones allow for cordless charging, the chargers themselves still have to be plugged in. But now Jackery is helping people truly cut the cord with the AirRocket portable wireless charger.

The AirRocket is a power bank; once charged up, it uses wireless charging technology to charge compatible devices when on the go—without cords or connectors. Jackery has long produced a wide range of power banks, for everything from smartphones to big-screen TVs, but this is the first to use wireless charging technology.

“It’s really the ultimate in mobile, wireless freedom,” explains Alok Sarna, Jackery’s Director of Business Development. “No wires to get tangled. No USB cords to carry around. No need to hang out by the electrical outlet. You can take your iPhone anywhere—go completely off the grid—yet still stay powered up and connected to the world, thanks to the AirRocket.”

The AirRocket is just as portable as your phone; it’s almost exactly the same size, shape and weight as an iPhone X. It can fully charge an iPhone 8 twice, and an iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X 1.5 times, before needing to be recharged itself.

Having a go-anywhere power source that doesn’t require any wires or outlets is ideal for busy travelers, outdoorsmen or anyone who simply doesn’t like being tied down.

“It’s a whole new ballgame,” says Eddy Badrina, a longtime iPhone user whose iPhone X is the seventh model he’s owned. “With wireless charging and the AirRocket, I can just set it down anywhere and it will instantly start charging. You don’t even realize the difference it makes until you get one.”

According to Sarna, wireless charging protects the phone’s charging port and battery, potentially extending the life of the device. With some new iPhones costing over $1,100, and repairs running as high as $549, “investing $50 in an AirRocket just makes sense,” says Sarna.

The AirRocket is available now at an MSRP of $49.99, and will be featured at CES in the iProduct Marketplace.

About Jackery

Jackery produces innovative portable power and energy solutions, from lipstick-sized phone chargers to 500Wh portable solar generators. The company is committed to safety, quality and responsibility, meeting or exceeding all regulatory and environmental standards. Jackery is based in Milpitas, CA.

