Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jacksonville USPS Distribution Center to Replace Mail Handling System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 05:31pm CET

Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of a busy holiday season, The US Postal Service Jacksonville Distribution Center is looking to replace some old hydraulic equipment for their bulk mail handling operations. The agency issued a solicitation today to procure services from an 8(a) contractor. Eligible entities must submit all required materials by February 5, 2018.

The Postal Service is looking to replace sixteen integrated mail handling systems at their Jacksonville National Distribution Center loading docks. The contractor who wins the bid is responsible for supply and installation of the machines. If sub-contracting any part of this job, standard postal service forms must be completed. All forms to submit the technical proposal are available on the agency’s website.

For more information about the opportunity businesses may contact contracting officers Whitney Lee at [email protected] or Dan Schonthaler at [email protected]. The complete solicitation can be found on the federal business opportunities’ website, FBO.gov.

The postal service will award a contract to the offeror who submits the best value bid that meets all requirements. However, in addition to the price, non-pricing factors such as past performance, capability and 8(a) certification will also be considered. Companies must also be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM).

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the world’s largest third-party government registration firm, assists companies who would like to submit bids to the government. USFCR’s expert case managers register companies on their behalf in the SAM.  USFCR also offers a unique Simplified Acquisition Program which will set-up a business with a government-formatted website, contract support and bid training from experienced acquisition specialists.

If you would like more information please contact David Rockwell at (877) 252-2700 ext.750 or by email at [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:48p PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED : - Acquisition
05:48p TATA MOTORS : director retires
05:48p CHEMBOND CHEMICALS : announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer
05:48p PG ELECTROPLAST : Press Release
05:48p ARVIND SMARTSPACES : Shareholders meeting
05:48p CAPITAL FIRST LIMITED : - Updates
05:48p BANK OF INDIA : Government injected Rs7,577cr into six weak public sector banks
05:48p ECONOMIC BUZZ : China Caixin Manufacturing Activity Grows At 4-Month High In December
05:48p Ushdev International director resigns
05:48p KDDL : KDDLs subsidiary launches new store in Delhi
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trades near strongest levels since mid-2015 on Iranian unrest
2BASF : European stocks see faltering start to 2018 as autos and miners weigh
3BARCLAYS : Bankers to burn midnight oil ahead of 'MiFID' dawn
4ANTOFAGASTA : FTSE retreats as sterling rises
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : MARKS & SPENCER : AL-FUTTAIM AQUIRES MARKS & SPENCER'S RETAIL BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AN..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.