Jacksonville USPS Distribution Center to Replace Mail Handling System

Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of a busy holiday season, The US Postal Service Jacksonville Distribution Center is looking to replace some old hydraulic equipment for their bulk mail handling operations. The agency issued a solicitation today to procure services from an 8(a) contractor. Eligible entities must submit all required materials by February 5, 2018.

The Postal Service is looking to replace sixteen integrated mail handling systems at their Jacksonville National Distribution Center loading docks. The contractor who wins the bid is responsible for supply and installation of the machines. If sub-contracting any part of this job, standard postal service forms must be completed. All forms to submit the technical proposal are available on the agency’s website.

For more information about the opportunity businesses may contact contracting officers Whitney Lee at [email protected] or Dan Schonthaler at [email protected] . The complete solicitation can be found on the federal business opportunities’ website, FBO.gov.

The postal service will award a contract to the offeror who submits the best value bid that meets all requirements. However, in addition to the price, non-pricing factors such as past performance, capability and 8(a) certification will also be considered. Companies must also be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM).

