Jacquet Metal Service: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:
Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
|
Total number of shares
|
|
Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting
|
28 February 2018
|
|
24 028 438
|
|
33 822 376
A total number of 33 822 376 voting rights were attached to the
24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting
rights'), including 314 886 voting rights attached to the 314 886
shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised
at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles
L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005696/en/