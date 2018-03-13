Log in
Jacquet Metal Service: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

03/13/2018 | 05:47pm CET

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):

Date  

Total number of shares

 

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

28 February 2018   24 028 438   33 822 376

A total number of 33 822 376 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 314 886 voting rights attached to the 314 886 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2018
