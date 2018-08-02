Janssen : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand INVOKANA® and VOKANAMET® Labelling to Include Positive Data on Cardiovascular Morbidity and Mortality

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today
announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP), of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has issued a positive
opinion to update the INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) and
VOKANAMET® (canagliflozin and metformin) labelling
including changes to the indication statement for the treatment of
adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) as
an adjunct to diet and exercise. The recommended product information now
includes data on the reduction in major adverse cardiovascular (CV)
events (cardiovascular mortality, non-fatal myocardial infarction, or
non-fatal stroke) in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) who
had either a history of CV disease or at least two CV risk factors, in
addition to the existing study results on improving glycemic control.
The CHMP’s positive opinion will now be reviewed by the European
Commission, which has the authority to grant approval of the updated
label.
“We are pleased with the CHMP’s decision to recommend a label update for
canagliflozin to include the results of the CANVAS Program. Both
improvement in glycaemic control and reduction of CV morbidity and
mortality are important in T2DM patients. If approved by the European
Commission, this will provide a more comprehensive overview of the
effects of canagliflozin, and further assist clinicians in making
informed treatment decisions that are most appropriate for their
patients,” said Dr. Jose Antonio Buron, Vice-President Medical Affairs
EMEA, Janssen-Cilag Farmacêutica, Lda.
The Type II variation application is based on the results of the CANVAS
Program, the largest completed CV outcomes trial to date for an SGLT2
inhibitor. 1 The study, which included over 10,000 patients
started in 2009, met its primary endpoint and showed canagliflozin
significantly reduced the combined risk of CV death, myocardial
infarction and non-fatal stroke, versus placebo in adult patients with
T2DM who had either a history of CV disease or at least two CV risk
factors.1
Canagliflozin also significantly lowered the risk of hospitalization for
heart failure and demonstrated improved renal outcomes.1
Adverse events reported in the CANVAS Program were generally consistent
with the known safety profile of canagliflozin.1 However, the
study found that, in patients with T2DM who had established CV disease
or at least two risk factors for CV disease, canagliflozin was
associated with an approximately 2-fold increased risk of lower limb
amputation with the rate of amputation over standard of care being
0.63/100 patient years for canagliflozin versus 0.34/100 patient years
for placebo which corresponds to an additional risk of 0.29/100 patient
years.1 The risk of amputations across the class has
previously been investigated by the EMA, and this is reflected in a
warning in the labelling of SGLT2 inhibitors.
Canagliflozin was approved in the European Union by the European
Commission in November 2013 and is indicated for the treatment of adults
with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus.2
Approval was based on a comprehensive global Phase 3 clinical trial
programme.
Janssen has a partnership with Mundipharma, who is the exclusive
distributor for both INVOKANA® and VOKANAMET®
in countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland where
the products currently have pricing and reimbursement status.
Mundipharma has exclusive rights to promote, distribute, and sell both
products through its network of independent associated companies. This
is with the exception of Spain, where the product is co-promoted by both
Janssen and Mundipharma.
#ENDS#
Notes to editors
About the CANVAS Program
The CANVAS Program (N=10,142)
comprises the two large canagliflozin CV outcome studies, CANVAS and
CANVAS-R, and includes a pre-specified integrated analysis of these two
studies to evaluate the potential for CV protection of canagliflozin in
patients with T2DM who had either a prior history of CV disease or at
least two CV risk factors. The integrated analysis also evaluated the
effects of canagliflozin on renal and safety outcomes.1
Canagliflozin met the primary outcome by significantly reducing the
rates of the composite of major adverse CV events (MACE) comprised of CV
mortality, non-fatal myocardial infarction (MI), or non-fatal stroke
(26.9 vs. 31.5/1000 patient-years, hazard ratio (HR) 0.86; 95%
confidence interval (CI 0.75-0.97; P<0.0001 for noninferiority; P=0.0158
for superiority) compared with placebo, respectively. All 3 components
of MACE composite (CV death, non-fatal MI, and non-fatal stroke)
exhibited point estimates of effect suggesting benefit with
canagliflozin.1
Adverse events reported in the CANVAS Program were generally consistent
with the known safety profile of canagliflozin. However, the study found
that, in patients with type 2 diabetes who had established CV disease or
at least two risk factors for CV disease, canagliflozin was associated
with an approximately 2-fold increased risk of lower limb amputation
with the rate of amputation over standard of care being 0.63/100 patient
years for Invokana versus 0.34/100 patient years for placebo which
corresponds to an additional risk of 0.29/100 patient years.1 The
risk of amputations across the class has previously been investigated by
the EMA, and this is reflected in a warning in the labelling of
SGLT2 inhibitors.
About INVOKANA®
INVOKANA®
(canagliflozin) is an oral, once-daily medication which belongs to a new
class of medications called sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2)
inhibitors. SGLT2 inhibitors work by inhibiting SGLT2, which promotes
the loss of glucose via the urine, lowering blood glucose levels in
adults with type 2 diabetes. Canagliflozin was approved in the European
Union by the European Commission in November 2013. INVOKANA®
is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled
type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise. Approval
was based on a comprehensive global Phase 3 clinical trial programme.2
About VOKANAMET®
VOKANAMET® (a
fixed-dose combination of canagliflozin and metformin) is approved in
the European Union for the treatment of adults with insufficiently
controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.
VOKANAMET® combines two oral glucose-lowering
medicinal products with different and complementary mechanisms of action.3
About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
At
the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are
working to create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding
new and better ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease
inspires us. We bring together the best minds and pursue the most
promising science.
We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone
in it. Learn more at www.janssen.com/emea.
Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenEMEA.
Janssen-Cilag International N.V. is part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical
Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding INVOKANA®
and VOKANAMET® labelling. The reader is cautioned not to rely
on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on
current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove
inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize,
actual results could vary materially from the expectations and
projections of Janssen-Cilag International N.V., any of the other
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and
uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including
the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory
approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties
and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products
and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product
efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory
action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of
health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and
regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward
health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these
risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson &
Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2017, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding
Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in the
company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are
available online at www.sec.gov,
www.jnj.com
or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical
Companies or Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking
statement as a result of new information or future events or
developments.
References
1 Neal B et al. Canagliflozin and Cardiovascular and Renal
Events in Type 2 Diabetes, 2017; The New England Journal of Medicine
2 INVOKANA SmPC. Available at: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/002649/WC500156456.pdf
Last accessed July 2018.
3 VOKANAMET SmPC. Available at: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/002656/WC500166670.pdf
Last accessed July 2018.
Job code: PHEM/CAN/0718/0001
Date of preparation: July 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005381/en/