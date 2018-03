Excluding software, capital expenditure rose 3.1 percent from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due March 8.

A preliminary estimate last month showed that Japan's economy had expanded at a 0.5 percent annualised rate in the fourth quarter, marking the longest continuous streak of gains since the 1980s bubble economy.

