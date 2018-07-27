Log in
Japan Pulp & Paper : GmbH to Exhibit at FachPack 2018 in Nuremberg (Germany)

07/27/2018 | 05:02am CEST

Japan Pulp & Paper GmbH, a wholly-owned European subsidiary of Japan Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., will exhibit at FachPack 2018, one of the largest events for the European packaging industry, to be held from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2018 at NürnbergMesse, Nuremberg Germany.

Japan Pulp & Paper GmbH will present a comprehensive range of products, covering various packaging solutions from the Japan Pulp & Paper Group's portfolio from papers and plastics to high performance polymers and additives.

To mark our first foray as an exhibitor at FachPack, the main booth has been designed around the concept of 'GREEN PACKAGING SOLUTIONS' and will showcase innovative and environmentally friendly products. This exhibition will also give us the opportunity to promote the position and expertise of Japan Pulp & Paper GmbH as a leading 'Solution Provider' in the packaging world.

Disclaimer

Japan Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 03:01:05 UTC
