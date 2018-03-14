Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan core machinery orders rebound, easing capex concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 01:42am CET
FILE PHOTO: Heavy machinery is seen in front of new Tokyo Metropolitan Central Wholesale Market, known as Toyosu Market which will take over from the famous Tsukiji market as early as next year, under construction in the Toyosu district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rebounded in January from a steep decline the previous month, handily beating expectations in a sign that capital spending will continue contributing to economic growth.

The 8.2 percent rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in six to nine months, was more than the 5.6 percent increase expected by economists.

In December core orders tumbled a revised 9.3 percent, the fastest fall in more than three years. The Cabinet Office said in a statement on Wednesday that core machinery orders were "recovering".

Japan's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the last quarter of 2017, thanks to an upward revision of capital expenditure and inventory data, confirming the longest run of growth in 28 years.

Rising machinery orders suggest that Japan's recent growth spurt is likely to continue, but uncertainty surrounds the policy outlook because revelations of a cover-up of suspected cronyism is eroding confidence in the prime minister.

Orders from manufacturers rose 9.9 percent in January, rebounding from an 8.5 percent decline in the previous month.

Non-manufacturers' orders rose 4.4 percent in January, also recovering from a 5.3 percent decline in the previous month.

From a year ago, core orders, which exclude those for ships and from electric power utilities, rose 2.9 percent, more than the median estimate for a 0.6 percent annual increase.

Some opposition lawmakers are calling on Finance Minister Taro Aso and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign after Aso admitted that finance ministry employees altered documents related to the sale of government land.

Critics say a person with ties to the prime minister's wife used this relationship to buy the land on the cheap. Abe has repeatedly denied that he or his wife were involved.

Another risk to the outlook is the chance of a trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminium. Japan has requested an exemption, but it is unclear whether the U.S. government will grant one.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/13Oil prices stable after two-day decline, but rising U.S. output drags
RE
03/13Japan core machinery orders rebound, easing capex concerns
RE
03/13Economists united - Trump tariffs won't help the economy
RE
03/13Asian shares slip on U.S. protectionism fears
RE
03/13Correction to Europe Commercial-Property Development Story
DJ
03/13Some BOJ board members urged scrutiny on cost of easing - January minutes
RE
03/13Trump seeking tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; targets tech, telecoms
RE
03/13JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup
RE
03/13South Korea's Financial Supervisory Services chief resigns
RE
03/13HILLTOP CYBERSECURITY : Unveils Biometric-Security Cryptocurrency Wallet
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : 2 rail cars to be renovated for French Lick-Ja..
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : ‘Qatar key market for Boeing’
4K92 MINING INC : K92 MINING : Announces Stock Options Grant
5WEST KIRKLAND MINING INC : WEST KIRKLAND MINING : Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for $1,374,000

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.