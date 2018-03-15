Japan lower house to approve BOJ nominees March 16 - source

The lower house's plenary session will convene on Friday at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT) and put to vote the government's nominees for the BOJ posts, according to the source.

The government has nominated BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for another five-year term when his current one ends in April, and two deputy governors to succeed the incumbents when their terms expire next week.

It is a near certainty the nominees will be approved because premier Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition holds a majority in both houses of parliament.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)