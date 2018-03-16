Log in
Japan parliament approves new BOJ leadership - lawmaker

03/16/2018 | 05:11am CET
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's parliament approved on Friday the government's nominees for central bank governor and deputy governors, Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima said.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been approved for another five-year term after his current one ends in April. Masazumi Wakatabe, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, and career central banker Masayoshi Amamiya will become Kuroda's deputies next week.

The nominees were approved during a lower house plenary session, following approval by the upper house. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition holds a comfortable majority in the both chambers.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

