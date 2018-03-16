Japan parliament approves new BOJ leadership - lawmaker

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been approved for another five-year term after his current one ends in April. Masazumi Wakatabe, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, and career central banker Masayoshi Amamiya will become Kuroda's deputies next week.

The nominees were approved during a lower house plenary session, following approval by the upper house. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition holds a comfortable majority in the both chambers.

