Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's Aso wants G20 meetings to 'nip crises in the bud'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 09:53am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at G-20 plenary

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday said he wanted next year's Group of 20 meetings in Osaka to focus on identifying problems in the global economy before they worsen, and ruled out pursuing a two-way free trade pact with the United States.

The G20 grouping of policymakers from rich and developing countries faces a range of problems that could derail global growth, such as trade protectionism, U.S. monetary policy, investment flows from emerging markets and currency swings.

"The role the G20 should play next year is to nip crises in the bud before they develop further," Aso added, saying he wanted next year's gathering "to promote investment in high-quality infrastructure to ensure economic growth".

He added, "As the chair, I want to make sure we work towards these ends."

At last week's meeting in Argentina, G20 finance ministers and central bankers discussed downside risks to the global economy and reaffirmed their consensus over currency market issues, Aso said.

But they failed to reach consensus on ways to resolve multiple disputes over U.S. tariff actions, raising fears that the grouping could struggle to reach agreement next year, at a time when risks to the global economy could be increasing. [nL1N1UI03R]

Japan's talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will take place in August, rather than July, as had originally been expected, Aso also told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed this year to set up the dialogue as the Trump administration renegotiates trade relationships it considers unfair to U.S. companies and workers.

Trump has made clear he prefers a bilateral trade deal with Japan to lower its trade surplus with the United States, but Aso on Friday reiterated Japan's lack of interest in such a pact.

The stakes are high for Japan because Trump's administration could ask the Asian nation to take specific measures to shrink its trade surplus, which would hurt its export-oriented economy.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Clarence Fernandez)

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53aAsian shares post modest gains, trade fears hamper China
RE
10:37aHAMBLETON DISTRICT COUNCIL : New residents for Bedale - as deer move in
PU
10:37aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Grant to cut mineral processing costs
PU
10:37aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Full text of BRICS Summit Johannesburg Declaration
PU
10:37aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Xi, Erdogan agree to enhance China-Turkey cooperation
PU
10:37aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Xi says China to work with Argentina to safeguard multilateral trading system
PU
10:32aRGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Colorado Dem Gov John Hickenlooper Issues Stunning Rebuke of Jared Polis’s Far-Left Extremism
PU
10:26aSamsung Display says unbreakable, flexible screen passes U.S. safety test
RE
10:21aTaiwan GDP growth pace seen slowing slightly in second quarter - Reuters poll
RE
10:12aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : 3 reasons to enrol in the ICC Academy’s upgraded trade finance certificate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault profitability follows sales to record high
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.