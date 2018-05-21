Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's exports accelerate in April as volumes rise, outlook positive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 05:33am CEST
Men are seen in front of containers and cranes at an industrial port in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports accelerated in April on increased shipments of cars and machines used to make semiconductors, with rising volumes suggesting healthy overseas demand could help the economy recover quickly from a dip in the first quarter.

Exports grew 7.8 percent in April from the same period a year ago, below the median estimate for an 8.1 percent annual increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. In March, exports grew an annual 2.1 percent.

In terms of volume, which strips away the impact of exchange rates, Japan's exports rose an annual 4.6 percent in April, faster than the 1.8 percent annual increase seen in March.

Exports are likely to continue to grow thanks to increased demand for manufacturing equipment, cars and car parts, but Japan's trade surplus with the United States makes it a potential target for U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.

"Overseas economies are in a growth phase, so Japan's exports will continue to do well," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The U.S. government may turn its attention to Japan's trade surplus, but there are steps Japan can take, especially given the close defence relationship between the two countries."

The rise in the volume of exports was another reason to be optimistic, Miyazaki noted.

Exports of cars rose 15.3 percent in April from the same period a year ago, while exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment rose 18.2 percent year-on-year, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

Japan's economy contracted more than expected at the start of this year, ending the best run of expansion in decades.

The April trade data suggests exports could help the economy quickly return to growth, but the rate of expansion could be slower than the previous growth spurt.

Japan's exports to the United States rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in April, faster than a 0.2 percent annual increase in March.

Japan's trade surplus with the United States was 615.7 billion yen ($5.55 billion) in April, up 4.7 percent from the same period a year ago. In March the trade surplus with the United States fell an annual 0.3 percent.

Since taking office last year, Trump has pushed to rewrite free-trade deals to protect U.S. companies and jobs from what is seen as unfair foreign competition.

Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, which affect Japanese companies, and has also criticised Japan for its low level of imports of American vehicles.

Last year Trump urged Japan to buy more U.S. military hardware, which remains an option for Japan to reduce its trade surplus with the United States.

The United States and China have called off their threats of tariffs while they discuss ways China can buy more American goods to lower the U.S. trade deficit.

Some officials in Tokyo are worried that the United States could seek a similar measures from Japan.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:42aRussian 'dirty money' flowing through London damages Britain - MPs
RE
05:40aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Crossbreeding and Gross National Happiness of Bhutanese farmers
PU
05:33aJapan's exports accelerate in April as volumes rise, outlook positive
RE
05:31aChina praises positive steps in U.S. trade row, says didn't give in
RE
05:30aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:21aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:35aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Feds Kapiti and Wellington says no to roading rates rip-off
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.