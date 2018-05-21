Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's exports accelerate in April, trade friction risk persists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 02:36am CEST
Men are seen in front of containers and cranes at an industrial port in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports accelerated in April on increased shipments of cars and machines used to make semiconductors, suggesting healthy overseas demand could help the economy recover quickly from a dip in the first quarter.

Exports grew 7.8 percent in April from the same period a year ago, below the median estimate for an 8.1 percent annual increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. In March, exports grew an annual 2.1 percent.

Exports are likely to continue to grow thanks to increased demand for manufacturing equipment, cars and car parts, but Japan's trade surplus with the United States makes it a potential target for U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.

Exports of cars rose 15.3 percent in April from the same period a year ago, while semiconductor manufacturing equipment exports rose 18.2 percent year-on-year, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

Japan's economy contracted more than expected at the start of this year, ending the best run of expansion in decades.

Trade data for April suggests the economy could quickly return to growth, but the rate of expansion could be slower than the previous growth spurt.

Japan's exports to the United States rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in April, faster than a 0.2 percent annual increase in March.

Japan's trade surplus with the United States was 615.7 billion yen (4.12 billion pounds) in April, up 4.7 percent from the same period a year ago. In March the trade surplus with the United States fell an annual 0.3 percent.

Since taking office last year, Trump has pushed to re-write free-trade deals to protect U.S. companies and jobs from what is seen as unfair foreign competition.

Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, which affect Japanese companies, and has also criticised Japan for its low level of imports of American vehicles.

The United States and China have called off their threats of tariffs while they discuss ways China can buy more American goods to lower the U.S. trade deficit.

Some officials in Tokyo are worried that the United States could seek a similar measures from Japan.

(Reporting by Stanley White)

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aUK financial sector wants global talent on tap after Brexit
RE
02:40aNEDBANK : Citi Dash entries open
AQ
02:36aJapan's exports accelerate in April, trade friction risk persists
RE
02:30aChina to encourage equity financing to ease debt reliance - report
RE
02:06aUK households turn cheerier about their finances in May - IHS Markit
RE
02:06aTreasury, USTR Send Mixed Messages Over Tariffs on Chinese Imports
DJ
01:25aIPA INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS : Seeks answers over proposed change to smsf audit cycle
PU
01:20aFall in EU job applicants with UK manufacturers slows - survey
RE
01:09aRussian 'dirty money' flowing through London damages Britain - UK lawmakers
RE
12:55aU.S., China putting trade war on hold, Treasury's Mnuchin says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.