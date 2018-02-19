Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan urged to tap dormant bank accounts to promote 'impact investment'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2018 | 12:46pm CET
Chimneys of an industrial complex and Tokyo's skyline are seen from an observatory deck at an industrial port in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan should tap unclaimed money from dormant bank accounts to promote investment for social good, Ronald Cohen, a pioneering venture capitalist who chairs the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG), said.

The concept of impact investment has gathered momentum globally, Cohen said, as cash-strapped governments look for money from the private sector to tackle issues such as child welfare and caring for the elderly in an ageing society.

"We expect $4.5 billion (3.21 billion pounds) to flow over five years, some of which will be invested," Cohen told Reuters in an interview. GSG was launched in 2013 by G8 leaders with the aim of promoting social impact investment globally.

"Deploying these dormant accounts is a strategic opportunity to create an equal system in Japan, which helps us to achieve social improvements more effectively."

The Japanese sum would be three times the amount released in Britain over five years, he added. No other countries were releasing unclaimed assets.

The number of global impact investing funds created before 2004 totalled 31 - by 2016 that had risen to 420, according to ImpactBase, a website that lists impact investments.

Laws covering Japanese utilization of dormant account funds for social causes were enacted in December 2016 and will come into effect by mid-2018.

As a result, up to $700 million annually will be channelled to the private sector in the form of grants, loans and equity for the purpose of tackling social issues, according to a Japanese committee of GSG.

"The question in Japan is whether the government wants to use this as a tool for creating an effective new sector to provide both profit and purpose. If the government is keen to do that, I think it will derive very significant benefits," Cohen said.

The impact investing market in Japan was estimated at $718 million in 2017, more than double the 2016 figure of $337 million, with sectors such as health and medical care attracting the most investment, according to the Japan committee of GSG.

GSG forecast the global impact investing market to grow to$307 billion in 2020 from $138 billion in 2015.

The group is lobbying G20 economies to put the issue of impact investing on the agenda when their leaders meet in Argentina this year, officials said.

(Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takashi Umekawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:18aNot so fast - Inflation may take a while to stir
RE
07:16aSUGAR SECTOR : Council agrees on the reimbursement of excess levies between 1999 and 2001
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13aSingapore is hiking its sales tax, but not until 2021 or later
RE
07:11aIndia bank hack 'similar' to $81 million Bangladesh central bank heist
RE
07:06aNICKEL INSTITUTE : appoints Juerg Schweizer as Manager, Market Development, South East Asia
PU
07:02aPUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Eyes wide shut - the $1.8 billion Indian bank fraud that went unnoticed
RE
06:56aKONKOLA COPPER MINES : Finnish companies optimistic about collaboration with Zambia!
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : May Have Used Software to Pass Emissions Tests -Bild Am Sonntag
2RECKITT BENCKISER : Reckitt earnings miss forecast as challenges continue
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German carmakers in a spin ahead of diesel ban ruling
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Siemens plans Healthineers IPO in first half of 2018
5EURONEXT N.V. : Euronext's core profit beats expectations; reaffirms forecast

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.