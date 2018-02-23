Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan wins WTO dispute over Fukushima-related food

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 12:54am CET

TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization largely upheld a Japanese complaint against South Korean import bans and additional testing requirements imposed on Japanese seafood because of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

A WTO dispute panel said that South Korea's measures were initially justified, but that keeping them in place violated the WTO's sanitary and phyto-sanitary (SPS) agreement.

"Japan welcomes the panel's decision and hopes that South Korea will sincerely and swiftly take corrective action," Japan's Fisheries Agency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

South Korea's government said on Friday said it will appeal the ruling and will keep the ban in place.

Japan, which has been in talks with other countries such as China and Taiwan that also have trade restrictions in place, plans to step up talks with them in light of the WTO ruling, a government official said.

Many countries have removed or relaxed restrictions on produce from Japan in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, which led to meltdowns at a nuclear plant and forced Japan to suspend some agricultural and fisheries exports.

Some countries have maintained bans on imports, but South Korea is the only one that Japan has taken to the WTO.

South Korea widened its initial ban on Japanese fishery imports in 2013 to cover all seafood from eight Japanese prefectures including Fukushima.

Japan launched its trade complaint at the WTO in 2015, arguing that radioactive levels were safe and that a number of other nations, including the United States and Australia, had lifted or eased Fukushima-related restrictions.

South Korea imported 10.9 billion yen ($102 million) worth of Japanese seafood in the year to August 2013 before it broadened its restrictions. Those imports then fell to 8.4 billion yen the following year, according to the Japanese government.

Relations between Japan and South Korea, often testy, have soured in recent years.

($1 = 107.2300 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and richard Pullin)

By Yuka Obayashi and Jane Chung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aEXCLUSIVE : Trump calls meeting on biofuels policy blamed by bankrupt refiner
RE
01:17aBOJ seen keeping 10-year yield target at zero all year long - Reuters poll
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aJapan's inflation steady in Jan, keeps BOJ exit from stimulus distant
RE
01:12aUCS UNION OF CONCERNED SCIENTISTS : New BLM Methane Rule Proposal Would Increase Pollution, Waste Public Resources
PU
01:10aExclusive - Cuban draft rules propose curtailing fledgling private sector
RE
12:55aLatvian Bank Facing U.S. Sanctions Threat Wants Government Bailout
DJ
12:54aJapan wins WTO dispute over Fukushima-related food
RE
12:42aJEFF MERKLEY : Wyden, Merkley, DeFazio Preserve Southwestern Oregon Mineral Withdrawal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MOLSON COORS BREWING : MOLSON COORS : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
2HOTEL reports 39% and 37% growth in Total Revenues and EBITDA respectively for 4Q17
3Dick Griffin Named ABC Champion for 2017
4MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting
5SHARP CORPORATION : JAPAN'S SHARP DROPS SUIT AGAINST HISENSE OVER TV SALE IN NORTH AMERICA: Nikkei

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.