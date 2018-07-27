Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japanese Finance Minister Aso wants G20 meetings to 'nip crises in the bud'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 05:27am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at G-20 plenary

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he wanted the Group of 20 meetings in Osaka next year to focus on identifying problems in the global economy before they could worsen.

"The role the G20 should play next year is to nip crises in the bud before they develop further," Aso said.

Aso said he also wanted next year's G20 meeting "to promote investment in high-quality infrastructure to ensure economic growth. As the chair, I want to make sure we work toward these ends".

The G20 forum of policymakers from rich and developing countries faces a broad range of problems that could derail global growth, such as trade protectionism, U.S. monetary policy, investment flows from emerging markets, and swings in currencies.

Aso said G20 finance ministers and central bankers at last week's meeting in Argentina discussed downside risks to the global economy and reaffirmed their consensus over currency market issues.

But the G20 delegates failed to reach consensus at the meeting in Argentina on how to resolve multiple disputes over U.S. tariff actions, raising fears that the G20 could struggle to reach agreement next year at a time when risks to the global economy could be increasing.

The stakes are high for Japan because U.S. President Donald Trump's administration could ask Japan to take specific measures to lower its trade surplus, which would hurt Japan's export-oriented economy.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Eric Meijer)

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aMOBILE BAYBEARS : mashes Mississippi to earn second straight win
PU
05:31aSamsung Display says unbreakable bendy screen gets U.S. certification
RE
05:27aJapanese Finance Minister Aso wants G20 meetings to 'nip crises in the bud'
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aSTATE OF HAWAII : HDOT to remove left turn from East Welakahao Road to Piilani Highway in Kihei to improve safety
PU
05:07a2018 APEC PHOTO CONTEST : Send Us Your Snaps
PU
05:05aAsian shares post modest gains as trade fears keep investors cautious
RE
05:03aAsian shares post modest gains as trade fears keep investors cautious
RE
05:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi urges BRICS countries to deepen strategic partnership, open up 2nd ‘Golden Decade’
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
4Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5Oil markets slip after three days of gains; U.S.-Europe trade tension eases

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.