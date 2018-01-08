Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jasco Announces GE Branded Z-Wave Connected Home Product Line Integration with Google Assistant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 06:01pm CET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco, leader in consumer electronics, LED lighting and smart home products, today announces its new partnership with Google. The partnership integrates Jasco’s core product line of GE branded Z-Wave plug-in and in-wall smart switches and dimmers with Google Assistant, so users can have a conversation with Google and control connected lighting fixtures with their smartphone or voice-activated commands through compatible hubs.

Each Z-Wave product enables wireless control to turn lights on and off, schedule a timed event or create a custom ambiance at any time of the day – from anywhere in the world. With the new partnership, Jasco can now better serve consumers by adding voice control across Google Assistant enabled and Z-Wave certified devices. Instead of being limited to a single device at home, users can now control lighting fixtures wherever they are – on the phone, in the home, in the car, etc. – to interact with the Assistant not only by voice, but also through typing and tapping.

“Our Z-Wave line transforms any home into a smart home to provide wireless control of lighting and other small appliances,” said Cameron Trice, CEO of Jasco. “With the new Google partnership, our users have the option to easily connect their Z-Wave product with the Assistant. By simply saying, “Hey Google” the Assistant responds accordingly and seamlessly integrates into user routines without having to learn new commands – i.e. turning on, off appliances or dimming the lights.”

In addition to Google, all of Jasco’s Z-Wave products are compatible with all Z-Wave certified hubs from leading brands like Samsung SmartThings, Wink, Lowe’s Iris, and Honeywell. To find more information on Jasco or to purchase products from the GE branded Z-Wave product line, visit www.ezzwave.com.

At CES, Jasco will have in-booth demonstrations of various GE branded Z-Wave products working with Google Assistant at booth #12000, as well as live product demonstrations in the Z-Wave Alliance Experience House at Sands in booth #41717.

About Jasco
At Jasco, we design and develop products to simplify your life and connect your home. As a GE licensee, Jasco provides comprehensive product offerings in home automation, lighting, home entertainment, power and mobility products. While providing our retail partners full and far-reaching product assortments, we use our commitment to design, research and development to bring to market a steady flow of product innovations that energize and invigorate the home and mobile solution landscape. For more information, please visit www.byjasco.com.

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company and under license to Jasco Products LLC, 10 E. Memorial Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73114.

Media Contact
Lauren Cozza
Uproar PR for Jasco
321-236-0102 x 234
[email protected]

Company Contact
Kearsten Howland
[email protected]
405.302.2187

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18p ALSTOM : Gets EUR100 Million Contract to Supply Trains to French Regions
06:18p BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY : New Study Shows the Lasting Impact of Tuition Assistance
06:18p AIR LIQUIDE : Availability of the Pre-Full Year 2017 Results Communication
06:17p CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Portfolio Update
06:16p E.ON to sell remaining Uniper stake to Fortum for $4.5 bln
06:16p IPSOS : South Africans a miserable lot, says research
06:16p INTEL : CEO Brian Krzanich Investigated By Block & Leviton LLP For Securities Fraud - CEO Sold $39 Million In Intel Stock Before Telling The Public About Major Flaws In Intel Processors
06:15p LG ELECTRONICS : Enters deepthinq mode to advance ai products and services
06:15p PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM INFRMG : presents energy solutions at E-world 2018
06:15p MARS NATIONAL BANCORP : Bank’s Debbie Hopper Presents “Mortgages Made Simple”
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Offer 3x Boost in..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : With GeForce NOW a Billion Cheap PCs Can Now Taste Gaming Greatness, Too
3ABLYNX : European shares hit highest since August 2015 as autos' rally continues
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Ablynx shares soar after rejects Novo Nordisk's $3.1 billion bid
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2017 AND F..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.