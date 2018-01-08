Jasco Announces GE Branded Z-Wave Connected Home Product Line Integration with Google Assistant

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco, leader in consumer electronics, LED lighting and smart home products, today announces its new partnership with Google. The partnership integrates Jasco’s core product line of GE branded Z-Wave plug-in and in-wall smart switches and dimmers with Google Assistant, so users can have a conversation with Google and control connected lighting fixtures with their smartphone or voice-activated commands through compatible hubs.



Each Z-Wave product enables wireless control to turn lights on and off, schedule a timed event or create a custom ambiance at any time of the day – from anywhere in the world. With the new partnership, Jasco can now better serve consumers by adding voice control across Google Assistant enabled and Z-Wave certified devices. Instead of being limited to a single device at home, users can now control lighting fixtures wherever they are – on the phone, in the home, in the car, etc. – to interact with the Assistant not only by voice, but also through typing and tapping.

“Our Z-Wave line transforms any home into a smart home to provide wireless control of lighting and other small appliances,” said Cameron Trice, CEO of Jasco. “With the new Google partnership, our users have the option to easily connect their Z-Wave product with the Assistant. By simply saying, “Hey Google” the Assistant responds accordingly and seamlessly integrates into user routines without having to learn new commands – i.e. turning on, off appliances or dimming the lights.”

In addition to Google, all of Jasco’s Z-Wave products are compatible with all Z-Wave certified hubs from leading brands like Samsung SmartThings, Wink, Lowe’s Iris, and Honeywell. To find more information on Jasco or to purchase products from the GE branded Z-Wave product line, visit www.ezzwave.com.

At CES, Jasco will have in-booth demonstrations of various GE branded Z-Wave products working with Google Assistant at booth #12000, as well as live product demonstrations in the Z-Wave Alliance Experience House at Sands in booth #41717.

About Jasco

At Jasco, we design and develop products to simplify your life and connect your home. As a GE licensee, Jasco provides comprehensive product offerings in home automation, lighting, home entertainment, power and mobility products. While providing our retail partners full and far-reaching product assortments, we use our commitment to design, research and development to bring to market a steady flow of product innovations that energize and invigorate the home and mobile solution landscape. For more information, please visit www.byjasco.com.

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company and under license to Jasco Products LLC, 10 E. Memorial Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73114.

