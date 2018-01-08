Jasco Announces GE Branded ZigBee Lighting Automation Product Line Integration with Amazon Echo Plus

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco, leader in consumer electronics, LED lighting and mobility products, today announces a new integration between its GE branded ZigBee product line and Amazon. The enhanced integration ensure all four GE branded ZigBee smart switches and dimmers work with Amazon Echo Plus to allow voice-activated control of lighting right out of the box.



The Amazon Echo Plus, released in late October as an enhanced version of the original Echo, features a built-in smart home hub to seamlessly connect and control ZigBee smart devices. Ahead of the launch, Jasco ensured its GE branded ZigBee Lighting Automation product line, including all four in-wall and plug-in switches to dim or turn off lighting fixtures, would be “Alexa Certified.” This ensures Jasco’s GE branded ZigBee products work with the Echo Plus right out of the box – no outside hub or added installation needed. Users simply purchase the in-wall or plug-in switch, and the Echo Plus automatically syncs and connects once removed from the box.

Without the need for external hubs or advanced automation, Amazon Echo Plus users can easily transform an ordinary house into a smart home. The GE branded ZigBee line offers the only in-wall product for Echo Plus connection and can be ordered directly from the Amazon website, where it’s featured as a product suggestion.

“Jasco’s industry leading ZigBee smart home products have always allowed consumers to conveniently control their home lighting from a phone or tablet, but now with those same products you have the ability to automate your lighting and have voice-control directly through Amazon’s Echo Plus,” said Cameron Trice, CEO of Jasco. “Our new integration with Echo Plus brings a game changing solution that offers consumers a seamless connected lighting experience and simplifies the entire process of connecting the home.”

Jasco has a long-standing history developing smart home products and working with ZigBee since 2012. In addition to Amazon, the GE branded ZigBee products are also compatible with other ZigBee hubs from leading brands including Comcast Xfinity Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Lowe’s Iris. For a complete list of compatible gateways, visit http://www.ezzigbee.com/hubs/.

To find more information on Jasco or purchase products from the ZigBee lighting automation line, visit Jasco’s website at www.ezzigbee.com.

About Jasco

At Jasco, we design and develop products to simplify your life and connect your home. As a GE licensee, Jasco provides comprehensive product offerings in home automation, lighting, home entertainment, power and mobility products. While providing our retail partners full and far-reaching product assortments, we use our commitment to design, research and development to bring to market a steady flow of product innovations that energize and invigorate the home and mobile solution landscape. For more information, please visit www.byjasco.com.

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company and under license to Jasco Products LLC, 10 E. Memorial Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73114.

