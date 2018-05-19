Jeree Glasser-Hedrick is CalHFA’s New Director of Business and Governmental Affairs

Glasser-Hedrick brings experience at all levels of affordable housing

The California Housing Finance Agency is pleased to announce that Governor Edmond G. Brown Jr. has appointed Jeree Glasser-Hedrick as CalHFA’s Director of Business and Governmental Affairs.

Glasser-Hedrick has worked in affordable housing at the federal, state and local levels, in addition to time in the private sector and running her own consulting company.

“Jeree’s work at the Treasurer’s office has been a continuous record of improvement and success,” said CalHFA Executive Director Tia Boatman Patterson. “Her impressive work and experience with the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee and the Treasurer’s Office will be key to helping us increase the reach of and access to homes people can afford.”

In addition to her work at the Treasurer’s Office, Glasser-Hedrick worked at the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, where she administered a $100 million loan fund, was in charge of the issuance of over $500 million of tax-exempt financing and designed and implemented debt and equity financing for agency projects.

She also had a stint in CalHFA’s Multifamily division earlier in the decade, and began her career as a Presidential Management Fellow at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“I am excited to be back on the team at CalHFA,” Glasser-Hedrick said. “It seems like every day brings another story about the need for homes that are within reach of people’s incomes, and I’m looking forward to broadening the connections and increasing the possibilities for collaborations here in my home state.”

Glasser-Hedrick holds a Master of Arts degree in Urban Planning from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Santa Clara University and is a Phi Beta Kappa member.

The California Housing Finance Agency was created in 1975 with the goal of helping more Californians find a place to call home. CalHFA is a self-supported state agency that doesn't rely on taxpayer dollars. For more information on CalHFA programs, and how we are creating progressive financing solutions for affordable housing in California, visit www.calhfa.ca.gov or call toll free at 877.9.CalHFA (877.922.5432).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005804/en/