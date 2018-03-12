Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P., together with its affiliates
(“Jericho”), a significant shareholder of VMware, Inc. (“VMW” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: VMW), beneficially owning approximately 1.8% of the
Company’s outstanding Class A common stock, today sent a public letter
to the independent members of the VMware Board of Directors (the
“Board”).
The full text of the letter follows:
March 12, 2018
Independent Members of the Board of Directors
VMware, Inc.
3401
Hillview Avenue
Palo Alto, California 94304
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P., together with its affiliates
(“Jericho”), is a significant shareholder of VMware, Inc. (“VMW” or the
“Company”), beneficially owning approximately 1.8% of the outstanding
Class A common stock. Jericho is a firm dedicated to fundamental
research with a long-term investment horizon. We are sector specialists
with a long and successful history of investing in companies in the
technology, media and telecommunications sectors globally.
It is our general practice to refrain from commenting publicly on
corporate proposals and actions. However, in view of the recent public
announcement by Dell Technologies, Inc. (“Dell”) that it is evaluating a
potential reverse merger with the Company, we feel compelled to voice
our concerns in a public manner as any such transaction will likely lead
to a significant destruction of shareholder value.
There is no doubt in our mind that a reverse merger of Dell into VMW
would be a terrible deal for VMW shareholders. Even the most casual
observer can see that VMW gains nothing by saddling the Company’s faster
growth, net cash, highly strategic software business with the dead
weight of Dell’s slower growth, heavily debt-laden, legacy
hardware-dependent entity. Any such transaction would significantly
damage VMW. But assuming the Company is of the view that a strategic
acquisition is necessary, we believe there are any number of other
compelling opportunities for VMW to pursue that are far more accretive
and value-enhancing for all shareholders, as opposed to a transaction
that would burden the Company with a massive debt load and benefit
solely its majority shareholder.
Over the last two months, VMW’s stock has been battered by reports in
the press that Dell, VMW’s ~82% controlling shareholder, is exploring a
potential reverse merger with VMW. As you know, Dell filed a Form 8-K on
February 2, 2018 stating that as part of its “ongoing multi-year
strategic planning”, Dell was examining a number of potential business
opportunities, including (i) business as usual - continue with the
existing ownership structure, (ii) public offering (IPO) of Dell
Technologies Common Stock and (iii) business combination with VMware. On
the day of VMW’s most recent quarterly earnings report on March 1, 2018,
another round of press reports circulated that Dell and its advisors
were focused on the details of a reverse merger, prompting several
sell-side analyst downgrades.
Given the specificity of these public reports around the reverse merger
scenario, we feel it is important to comment publicly at this time
before Dell goes too far down the road in pursuit of a strategy that
would effectively amount to a bailout of Dell and would be highly
detrimental to VMW’s shareholders. We ask that the independent members
of the board of directors (the “Board”) of VMW reject any proposal for a
reverse merger with Dell as we do not believe this one-sided strategy is
in the best interests of VMW shareholders. If the Company is looking to
pursue an acquisition strategy, there are a number of other attractive
acquisition candidates that are far better suited to advance the
Company’s strategic objectives.
We Believe a Reverse Merger Would Destroy Substantial Value for VMW
Shareholders
As a significant shareholder of VMW, we have serious concerns about a
reverse merger with Dell and the value it will destroy for VMW
shareholders. We believe this view is shared broadly by other
shareholders, as evidenced by the substantial sell-off in the stock
immediately following the surfacing of these press reports. Most
notably, over January 29 and January 30, 2018 when the first of these
reports emerged, VMW’s stock dropped 21%, and then fell 12% over March 1
and March 2, 2018 when a second round of press articles circulated
reporting the same.
The reverse merger scenario is highly concerning for the following
reasons:
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
|
|
|
It would derail the ongoing resurgence of VMW’s prospects just as
its strategy increasingly resonates with investors
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
|
|
|
It would create a public company that would not appeal to a
growth-oriented investor base, and would likely trade at a steep
discount to VMW on a standalone basis
|
|
|
|
(iii)
|
|
|
|
It would only serve the interests of Dell at the expense of VMW’s
minority shareholders, as VMW’s cash and cash flows would go towards
servicing Dell’s debt instead of towards share buybacks or strategic
acquisitions that would create value for all VMW shareholders
We Question the Rationale of a Reverse Merger with Dell and Believe
VMW has Vastly Superior Strategic Alternatives
It is difficult to understand the rationale for a reverse merger with
Dell from a VMW shareholder’s perspective. Dell and VMW are already
seeing strong topline synergies through a coordinated go-to-market
effort. Dell confirmed this on its March 8, 2018 earnings call, stating
it was quite "pleased" with progress here. We do not believe a reverse
merger would drive additional topline synergies versus the current
structure. Moreover, we do not believe cost synergies will be
significantly additive given the different touch points for customers
between VMW and Dell. VMW is highly strategic for its customer base. In
contrast, Dell remains business-unit focused. A reverse merger would
dilute VMW's rising mindshare and importance among the C-level suite of
its customer base.
From Dell’s perspective, we can certainly see the appeal. Dell is
currently facing several challenges including competitive dynamics in
its Client Solutions Group, the impact of enterprises deploying
software-defined storage, hyper-converged, and modular solutions based
on server-centric architectures, a heavy interest burden and private
equity investors that may be looking for liquidity. VMW’s strong balance
sheet (including repatriated offshore cash) and VMW’s healthy cash flows
would be very appealing for Dell. This does not change the fact that VMW
is much better off considering other strategic alternatives instead of a
reverse merger with Dell.
In recent years, VMW has expressed a clear growth strategy to investors
that prioritizes three IT markets: (i) Software-Defined Datacenter, (ii)
Hybrid Cloud, and (iii) End User Computing. We believe VMW’s future
success will depend on the Company’s ability to provide differentiated, software-centric
solutions in each of these markets. We fail to see how an acquisition of
Dell has any strategic merit for VMW in this context, as we are doubtful
that Dell’s legacy, hardware-focused
businesses can further VMW’s ambitions in any of these growth pillars.
We believe this opinion was confirmed by the comments that VMW’s CEO
Patrick Gelsinger made at a recent conference regarding acquisitions,
where he stated “We [VMW] feel like we sort of have everything that we
need. So it's not like I have a big hole in my portfolio, as you
suggest, that I need to go fill… it's all about accelerating and adding
to, not needing to fill any holes.” 1
Despite CEO Gelsinger’s recent comments that would suggest otherwise, we
do acknowledge that the Company may decide in the future to pursue
acquisitions to further its product vision. However, we do not believe
that Dell should be considered among these inorganic options. Instead,
we believe it a more prudent use of capital for VMW to acquire software
assets such as those listed below, as each of them have a more
compelling acquisition rationale than an acquisition of Dell. In
contrast to Dell, each of the prospective acquisition targets listed
below is a share leader in a growing market that would fit into VMW’s
current three-pillar strategy. Furthermore, an acquisition of any of the
companies below would likely be accretive to VMW’s revenue growth and
free cash flow, thereby driving stock price appreciation – making each
far more financially compelling than a combination with Dell.
|
VMware Inc: Alternative Acquisition Targets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
CY2018 | VMware Pro Forma
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition TEV
|
|
|
|
Revenue Growth
|
|
|
|
FCF Accretion
|
VMware Inc (Standalone)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Hat Inc
|
|
|
|
$33B
|
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
11.1%
|
Palo Alto Networks Inc
|
|
|
|
$21B
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
22.4%
|
Splunk Inc
|
|
|
|
$18B
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
7.2%
|
Tanium Inc (Private)
|
|
|
|
~$5B
|
|
|
|
>9%
|
|
|
|
N.A.
|
Rubrik Inc (Private)
|
|
|
|
~$3B
|
|
|
|
>9%
|
|
|
|
N.A.
|
Based on Bloomberg consensus estimates. Assumes a 25% premium to the
March 8, 2018 closing stock price of publicly traded companies.
Assumes VMW funds an acquisition using $10B of balance sheet cash,
raises debt with a 4.25% p.a. interest rate and realizes synergies
equal to 20% of targets’ LTM operating expenses.
|
We Believe a Reverse Merger Presents Other Serious Issues for VMW
The Board of VMW must also consider the following limitations that we
believe the Company will face if it pursues a reverse merger with Dell:
-
Effect on Employee Retention: VMW
competes for talent with high-growth technology companies in Silicon
Valley. If combined with Dell, we expect VMW’s ability to attract the
best and brightest to be substantially diminished. Business Insider
published an article on March 5, 2018 citing the departure of Jeff
Jennings for Google, writing that the “exit of a star executive like
Jennings is likely to raise further scrutiny about the risks of such a
merger on VMware's leadership ranks” and that the “departure has
stirred internal rumblings that other top talent could flee VMware if
Michael Dell proceeds with a potential reverse merger.”
-
Ability to Partner More Broadly: VMW
currently partners (and may consider partnering in the future) with
hardware and other IT providers that compete directly with Dell. We
question whether these fruitful partnerships can be maintained, or new
partnerships initiated, if VMW reverse merges with Dell.
-
Disruption and Integration Risk: A
reverse merger of this scale would disrupt VMW’s current business for
a significant period of time and require substantial management
attention. We believe management should be focused on other
initiatives, including those discussed above, that will create
long-term value for all VMW shareholders.
Sell Side Research Community Consistently Negative on a Potential
Reverse Merger
The sell-side research analyst community has been unanimous in its
opposition to a potential reverse merger. Below are some quotes from
reports published in the last two months:
-
Morgan Stanley (March 2, 2018): “…the prospect of a reverse merger
with Dell may continue to hang on the stock…an evaluation of software
assets bundled into larger technology conglomerates clearly shows the
lower valuation accrued to those assets…”
-
GBH Insights (March 4, 2018): “…the potential Dell reverse merger
being discussed would be a major gut punch and value destructor to the
VMware growth story."
-
Deutsche Bank (March 2, 2018): “We remain negative on the reverse
merger option, based on the prospect for VMware multiple compression,
shareholder churn and the business damage (exec/employee attrition)
that would come from merging a resurgent indie software firm into a
hardware conglomerate.”
-
Bernstein (March 2, 2018): “We would expect that the combined company
will trade very differently and that many of the current investors in
VMW and even DVMT are probably not going to want to own the combined
company.”
-
William Blair (March 2, 2018): “For the board to argue that a reverse
merger is in the best interest of all VMware stockholders, not just
Dell, seems dubious. Still, we recognize that VMW stock has now become
event-driven with the strong current fundamentals less relevant.”
-
Baird (January 30, 2018): “We view employee morale as a potential risk
in the event of a reverse merger. Share-based compensation is a
significant portion of VMware employees’ total pay, and a reverse
merger could put pressure on VMware shares.”
-
Oppenheimer (March 2, 2018): “…we caution that the Dell uncertainty
could create an overhang near-term and any change in ownership status
could lead us to reevaluate our thesis”
-
FBN Securities (March 5, 2018): “… many leading software companies are
hitting 52week highs, so if the Dell deal does not happen, there is
ample upside”
We are confident that the independent members of the Board are keenly
attuned to VMW’s standalone prospects and strong business trends and
that you fully appreciate the responsibility of serving as a fiduciary
to the Company’s minority shareholders. We thank you in advance for
considering our views and look forward to continuing our dialogue.
Towards that end, we would request a meeting with the independent
members of the Board so that we may discuss in more detail our views on
this matter on behalf of VMW’s minority shareholders. We look forward to
hearing from you and to working cooperatively to ensure that long-term
value is created for all VMW shareholders.
Sincerely,
Josh Resnick
Managing Member
Jericho Capital Asset Management
L.P.
About Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.
Jericho Capital is an investment firm based in New York focused on the
technology, media and telecommunications sectors globally.
________________________________
1 Comments made at the
Citi Global Technology Conference on September 7, 2017
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005623/en/