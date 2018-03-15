Log in
Joh Berenberg Gossler KG : Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

03/15/2018 | 07:25pm CET

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (news with additional features)

15.03.2018 / 19:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
 

Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Dermapharm Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8; WKN: A2GS5D; ticker symbol: DMP) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 8 March 2018 until and including 9 March 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified attached.
 

Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

in connection with the public offering of shares in

Dermapharm Holding SE, Grünwald, Germany

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A2GS5D8

Trading Symbol: DMP

In connection with the public offering of shares in Dermapharm Holding SE, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 9 February 2018 and was discontinued on 9 March 2018, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out following stabilisation measures:

Begin of stabilisation measures: 9 February 2018,

End of stabilisation measures: 9 March 2018,

Nominal value: EUR 600,000 (600,000 shares),

Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:

Date
(dd.mm.yyyy)		 Low High
16.02.2018 26.39 26.75
19.02.2018 26.23 26.50
20.02.2018 26.19 26.50
21.02.2018 26.30 26.50
22.02.2018 26.30 26.30
28.02.2018 26.28 26.50
01.03.2018 25.75 26.20
02.03.2018 25.75 25.75
07.03.2018 25.75 25.75
08.03.2018 25.50 25.75
09.03.2018 25.74 25.75

Trading venue: XETR (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WVYLTQCOEA
Document title: Details of stabilization measures Dermapharm AG

15.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

664815  15.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664815&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
