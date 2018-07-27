John Culberson : Culberson Welcomes Perry to Houston’s Energy Corridor

Log in
07/27/2018 | 11:27pm CEST

HOUSTON- Congressman John Culberson (TX-07) and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry today visited EnerVest, Ltd. to participate in a roundtable with senior executives from various oil and gas companies. Following the roundtable, Rep. Culberson and Sec. Perry toured BP Energy's U.S. headquarters in the Energy Corridor to see how the company is rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey and preparing for future storms. Congressman Culberson released a statement following the day's events.

'The west side of Houston and the Energy Corridor were hit especially hard during Hurricane Harvey. I'm encouraged to see the progress BP has made since last year. They've worked hard to rebuild areas of their main campus that were damaged by the storm, and they exemplify the resilient spirit in all Harvey survivors. As the only appropriator from southeast Texas, I was proud to spearhead the record $141 billion in flood relief through the House, including nearly $5 billion for flood prevention to help protect all Houstonians from future storms. My top priority continues to be getting federal assistance to my neighbors - families and businesses - affected by Harvey.

'All Houstonians know the importance of the oil and gas industry to our city and to the country. Texans know that low taxes, smart and limited regulations, and robust American energy production are the keys to economic growth. EnerVest, BP, and the other leading gas and oil companies in Houston are helping America develop energy independence and innovate for the future.

'Several years ago, I helped repeal the ban on U.S oil exports. I wanted to make it possible for U.S. oil and gas producers to sell their oil anywhere in the world. Coupled with revolutionary improvements in shale oil production technology, removing the ban unleashed unprecedented oil and gas production in the Permian Basin and across Texas. I'm proud of the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Texas oil and gas companies.'

Photos from the tour can be downloaded here.

###

John Culberson published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:26:01 UTC
