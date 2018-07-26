Log in
John Gorman Announces Resignation from Gorman Health Group, a Convey Health Solutions Company

07/26/2018 | 07:03pm CEST

Convey Health Solutions (Convey) and Gorman Health Group today announced that John Gorman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Gorman Health Group (GHG), intends to resign his positions effective September 15, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005756/en/

“John has dedicated the past 22 years to building Gorman Health Group into the premier partner for government-sponsored health plans. He has built a lasting legacy in the health plan space, and I look forward to being part of the team that will continue that tradition of providing exceptional consultative products and services to our clients,” said Stephen Farrell, CEO of Convey Health Solutions.

In making the announcement, Mr. Gorman said, “While I am resigning my operating responsibilities, I continue to have a vested interest in the business and know that the Company is in good hands. I wish the team every success in the future.”

Jeff Fox, President of Gorman Health Group, and Betsy Seals, Chief Consulting Officer, will continue to lead GHG initiatives and will report to Mr. Farrell.

About Gorman Health Group | Gorman Health Group (GHG) is a leading consulting and software solutions firm specializing in government health programs, including Medicare managed care, Medicaid, and Health Insurance Marketplace opportunities. Since 1996, our unparalleled teams of subject matter experts, former health plan executives, and seasoned healthcare regulators have been providing strategic, operational, financial, and clinical services to the industry across a full spectrum of business needs. Further, our software solutions have continued to place efficient and compliant operations within our clients’ reach. Learn more at www.gormanhealthgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @gormanhealth.

About Convey Health Solutions | Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company’s administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The company’s clients include some of the nation’s leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more, please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2018
