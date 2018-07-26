John Gorman Announces Resignation from Gorman Health Group, a Convey Health Solutions Company

Convey Health Solutions (Convey) and Gorman Health Group today announced
that John Gorman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Gorman Health Group
(GHG), intends to resign his positions effective September 15, 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005756/en/
“John has dedicated the past 22 years to building Gorman Health Group
into the premier partner for government-sponsored health plans. He has
built a lasting legacy in the health plan space, and I look forward to
being part of the team that will continue that tradition of providing
exceptional consultative products and services to our clients,” said
Stephen Farrell, CEO of Convey Health Solutions.
In making the announcement, Mr. Gorman said, “While I am resigning my
operating responsibilities, I continue to have a vested interest in the
business and know that the Company is in good hands. I wish the team
every success in the future.”
Jeff Fox, President of Gorman Health Group, and Betsy Seals, Chief
Consulting Officer, will continue to lead GHG initiatives and will
report to Mr. Farrell.
About Gorman Health Group | Gorman Health Group (GHG) is a
leading consulting and software solutions firm specializing in
government health programs, including Medicare managed care, Medicaid,
and Health Insurance Marketplace opportunities. Since 1996, our
unparalleled teams of subject matter experts, former health plan
executives, and seasoned healthcare regulators have been providing
strategic, operational, financial, and clinical services to the industry
across a full spectrum of business needs. Further, our software
solutions have continued to place efficient and compliant operations
within our clients’ reach. Learn more at www.gormanhealthgroup.com
and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @gormanhealth.
About Convey Health Solutions | Convey Health Solutions is a
specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed
to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support
solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company’s
administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to
optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end
Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose
technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process
solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and
better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers
and partners. The company’s clients include some of the nation’s leading
health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their
healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to
navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn
more, please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005756/en/