John H Eichelberger Jr : Senator Eichelberger to Host Fulton County Town Hall

HOLLIDAYSBURG (January 12, 2018) - With the start of the legislative session for the new year just days away, Senator John H. Eichelberger, Jr. (R-Blair) will discuss the challenges ahead with folks at his upcoming Fulton County Town Hall Meeting.

'I'm encouraged by the significant progress we've already made on several key pieces of legislation, and now we need to push those across the finish line,' said Senator Eichelberger. 'It won't be easy, but the feedback and ideas from constituents at these town hall meetings are important and will be helpful as we move forward on this year's legislative agenda.'

The open, informal forum is part of the Senator's effort to make state government accessible for all residents of the 30th District. Proof of 30th District residency is required for entry.

WHO: State Senator John H. Eichelberger, Jr.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

WHERE: Fulton County Library, Lower Level Meeting Room

227 North First Street

McConnellsburg, PA 17233

Please contact Kathleen Gunnell, Legislative Aide, at 717-485-3616 or email [email protected] for additional information.

