John McAfee Joins CryptoSecure as Senior Strategic Advisor

Appointment of John McAfee as Senior Strategic Advisor



John McAfee brings considerable expertise, both technical and industry specific to CryptoSecure. Mr. McAfee is a globally well-known brilliant, and controversial Internet and crypto pioneer and visionary. He spent his early years as a programmer for NASA’s Institute for Space Studies, and later created the world’s first commercial anti-virus software that still bears his name and is recognized as a leading global brand. Today he concentrates his passion and genius towards the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. He is a champion of the people and a fierce advocate against the increasing incidence and nature of cyber-attacks.



Mr. McAfee met the CryptoSecure team on a recent Blockchain cruise conference at which he was the keynote speaker. During an early morning discussion on the security deficiencies of the cryptocurrency market, he was appraised of CryptoSecure’s military-grade hybrid Blockchain, Trusted Solaris OS, One Time Pad infrastructure project. When Mr. McAfee saw CryptoSecure’s first product ‘SafeWindow’ operating he immediately recognized the breakthrough potential to deliver the security so badly needed in the cryptoverse. Realizing that money could not buy this, he decided to join the CryptoSecure team as Senior Strategic Advisor.



CryptoSecure ICO



Following collaboration with Mr. McAfee and his very committed and talented team over the past several weeks, and also with KickICO CryptoSecure’s ICO partner, CryptoSecure has re-focused and re-positioned its ICO and its marketing initiatives.



Participation in the ICO is only through exchange with Ethereum or KICK coins with exchange based upon a $975 fixed ETH pricing which is a significant premium to the current market.



Round One which closes in a week provides for SECURE coins to be exchanged for 0.0001026 ETH each, or 9750 SECURE coins per ETH. For details see: https://CryptoSecure.com



About ‘SafeWindow’



The CryptoSecure Platforms first product, ‘SafeWindow’ is now released. ‘SafeWindow’ creates a virtual computer on the user computer screen, and also on the user’s tablet or smart device. These virtual existences are only there for the duration of the cryptocurrency activity or transaction. They cannot be seen by any hacker, authority, or spyware as the interaction is conducted in invisible virtuality. As soon as the activity or transaction is finished, the user closes the virtual windows, and everything vanishes leaving no residual trace of anything on any of the devices used. See how it works at YouTube-CryptoSecure.



“Very simply, if you cannot see it, then you cannot hack it, monitor, or record it”.



CryptoSecure Platform Development



Key Capital Corporation (OTC Pink:KCPC) is leading the full development of the CryptoSecure multilayer security Platform that will provide ultimate protection for crypto assets, private keys, communications, and privacy.

The CryptoSecure Platform incorporates a hybrid blockchain/Trusted Solaris OS/One Time Pad backbone within which ‘SafeWindow’ and other products and industry participants will be able to operate securely.



About KICKICO



KICKICO is an online blockchain technology-based platform for fundraising in cryptocurrencies. It collected more than 84,000 ETH during its ICO, and was named "ICO of the Year" by BTC CIS AWARDS. Today, KICKICO has a community of 55,000 people, and the KICK Coin is traded on eight exchanges. The platform has launched more than 20 projects, successfully completing their ICOs and raising more than 250,000 ETH in total funds, among them: Micromoney, Hacken, Universa, Playkey, INS. KICKICO also organized Cryptospace Moscow - one of the leading global blockchain and crypto events of 2017, gathering more than 3000 people and 59 top international blockchain and crypto experts.



To participate in the CryptoSecure ICO:

See Featured Campaigns at: https://www.kickico.com



