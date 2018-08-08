Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Can Community Exercise Help Prevent Bone Loss Associated with Weight Loss in Older Adults?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 12:12am EDT

In a Journal of Bone and Mineral Research study of older adults with obesity who were cutting calories, an intervention that incorporated resistance training, aerobic training, or neither did not prevent bone loss associated with active weight loss. The study's results suggested that resistance training may help minimize long-term hip bone loss, however.

'If minimizing bone loss during active weight loss proves necessary to offset long-term skeletal fragility, then our results suggest that resistance exercise may need to be coupled with other intervention strategies to maximize skeletal benefit,' said lead author Dr. Kristen Beavers, of Wake Forest University.

Additional research should seek to elucidate the mechanisms underlying weight-loss-induced bone loss, so that safe and effective strategies can be designed to preserve all aspects of bone health in dieting older individuals.

Additional Information:

Link to study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jbmr.3555

About Journal:

The Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (JBMR) publishes highly competitive original manuscripts, reviews, and special articles in basic and clinical science relevant to bone, muscle and mineral metabolism. Manuscripts are published on the biology and physiology of bone and muscle, relevant systems biology topics (e.g. osteoimmunology), and the pathophysiology and treatment of sarcopenia and disorders of bone and mineral metabolism. JBMR is the official journal of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR), published monthly on the Society's behalf by Wiley-Blackwell. With an impact factor of 5.622, JBMR is the top-ranked journal in its field.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aNORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA : Invitation to Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Results Presentation and Webcast
AQ
01:01aNOKIAN TYRES PLC HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY&MINUS;JUNE 2018 : Strong sales growth with increased operating profit
AQ
01:01aBITTIUM OYJ : Corporation Half Year Financial Report January-June 2018
AQ
01:01aBONE THERAPEUTICS : Notice of Half Year 2018 Results
BU
01:01aABN AMROADR : AMRO reports net profit of EUR 688 million for Q2 2018
AQ
01:01aPROSAFE SE : Operational update Q2 2018
GL
01:01aObsEva Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
GL
01:01aBONE THERAPEUTICS : SA Notice of Half Year 2018 Results
GL
01:01aCORBION N : first half 2018 results
GL
01:01aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : incorporates WISeCoin AG in Zug to build the cryptographic infrastructure required for secure intra object interactions and transactions
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
3FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
4TSO3 INC. : TSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
5Snap's strategy shifts win over advertisers more than users
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.