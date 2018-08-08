Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Can Manipulating Gut Microbes Improve Cardiac Function in Patients with Heart Failure?

08/08/2018 | 06:12am CEST

A clinical study called the GutHeart Trial is poised to examine the potential relationship between the bacterial composition of the gut and inflammatory and metabolic pathways in the cardiovascular system.

As described in an ESC Heart Failure article, the phase II randomized controlled trial will enroll patients with heart failure who will receive an antibiotic, a probiotic yeast, or no treatment on top of recommended heart failure treatment.

'To the best of our knowledge, the GutHeart trial is the first intervention study to assess the profile of the gut microbiota in heart failure patients and the way this profile is affected by drugs that act locally in the gut,' said first author Dr. Cristiane C. K. Mayerhofer, of Oslo University Hospital, in Norway. 'The new knowledge can pave the way for new innovative treatment strategies and will lead to a better understanding of how gut leakage is associated with inflammatory processes and heart failure.'

The potential significance of the study extends beyond the cardiovascular system, noted co-author Dr. Ayodeji Awoyemi, of Oslo University Hospital Ulleval. 'It will most definitely expand our knowledge with regard to the clinical implications of modulating the gut microbiome,' he said.

Additional Information:

Link to study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ehf2.12332

About Journal:

ESC Heart Failure is the open access journal of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology dedicated to the advancement of knowledge in the field of heart failure. The journal aims to improve the understanding, prevention, investigation and treatment of heart failure. Molecular and cellular biology, pathology, physiology, electrophysiology, pharmacology, as well as the clinical, social and population sciences all form part of the discipline that is heart failure. Accordingly, submission of manuscripts on basic, translational, clinical and population sciences is invited. Original contributions on nursing, care of the elderly, primary care, health economics and other specialist fields related to heart failure are also welcome, as are case reports that highlight interesting aspects of heart failure care and treatment.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:11:02 UTC
