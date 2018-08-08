Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Can Medical Marijuana Help Treat Intractable Epilepsy?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 06:12am CEST

A new British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology review examines the potential of medicinal cannabis-or medical marijuana-for helping patients with intractable epilepsy, in which seizures fail to come under control with standard anticonvulsant treatment.

The authors note that cannabidiol-the most researched compound of cannabis-may have modest efficacy and be appropriate for children with severe epilepsy, but attention must be paid to potential side effects and drug interactions. There is no evidence to guide physicians in ranking cannabidiol among current antiepileptic drugs, and it will be important to continue studying its potential through rigorous clinical trials.

'The emergence over the past 12 months of the first successful double-blind randomized controlled trials of cannabidiol is good news for some desperate families of children with severe epilepsy. These studies are a reminder though that this drug is no miracle, and we still have much to learn,' said co-author Dr. John Anthony Lawson, of Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick, in Australia.

Additional Information:

Link to study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bcp.13711

About Journal:

Published on behalf of the British Pharmacological Society, the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology contains papers and reports on all aspects of drug action in humans: review articles, mini review articles, original papers, commentaries, editorials and letters. The Journal enjoys a wide readership, bridging the gap between the medical profession, clinical research and the pharmaceutical industry. It also publishes research on new methods, new drugs and new approaches to treatment.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Human, Review, Peer Reviewed

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:00aTOM TAILOR GROUP CONFIRMS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT : TOM TAILOR brands are growing faster than the market
EQ
06:59aLONMIN : Amcu goes on the warpath
AQ
06:57aOIL SEARCH : 2018 First Half Results webcast
PU
06:55aSwisslog reports US $100-million in GCC logistics solutions sales
AQ
06:55aDP WORLD : acquires container feeder and shortsea network operator Unifeeder
AQ
06:53aUPDATE1 : Toshiba sees record quarterly net profit after chip unit sale
AQ
06:52aDUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
06:52aHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS : 8-k
PU
06:51aBytedance 'mulls offering' next year
AQ
06:51aChina firmly upholds global trade rules
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
3FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
4TSO3 INC. : TSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
5Snap's strategy shifts win over advertisers more than users
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.