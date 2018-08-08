Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Corncob Ethanol May Help Cut China’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 06:12am CEST

A new Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining study has found that using ethanol from corncobs for energy production may help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in China, if used instead of starch-based ethanol.

China has committed to limiting its emissions by 2030, and biofuel is considered the key to lower emissions from transportation. The authors note that corncobs are abundant agriculture residues, and the government should provide stronger incentives to encourage the industry to invest in corncob ethanol.

'Our life-cycle assessment suggests that corncob ethanol emits about 50% less greenhouse gas than corn ethanol,' said co-author Dr. Yu Wang, of Iowa State University.

Additional Information:

Link to study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bbb.1920

About Journal:

Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining is a vital source of information on sustainable products, fuels and energy. Examining the spectrum of international scientific research and industrial development along the entire supply chain, The journal publishes a balanced mixture of peer-reviewed critical reviews, commentary, business news highlights, policy updates and patent intelligence. Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining is dedicated to fostering growth in the biorenewables sector and serving its growing interdisciplinary community by providing a unique, systems-based insight into technologies in these fields as well as their industrial development.

Complementary content is presented at the supporting web portal, www.biofpr.com the dedicated online resource for the biorenewables community. Access the latest product news, features and information, plus up-to-date patent intelligence. Register today to biofpr.com and receive free monthly e-newsletters for the latest developments in biofuels, bioproducts and biorefining at www.biofpr.com

Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining is an exciting new review and commentary journal published as a cooperative venture of SCI (Society of Chemical Industry) and John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:00aTOM TAILOR GROUP CONFIRMS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT : TOM TAILOR brands are growing faster than the market
EQ
06:59aLONMIN : Amcu goes on the warpath
AQ
06:57aOIL SEARCH : 2018 First Half Results webcast
PU
06:55aSwisslog reports US $100-million in GCC logistics solutions sales
AQ
06:55aDP WORLD : acquires container feeder and shortsea network operator Unifeeder
AQ
06:53aUPDATE1 : Toshiba sees record quarterly net profit after chip unit sale
AQ
06:52aDUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
06:52aHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS : 8-k
PU
06:51aBytedance 'mulls offering' next year
AQ
06:51aChina firmly upholds global trade rules
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
3FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
4TSO3 INC. : TSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
5Snap's strategy shifts win over advertisers more than users
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.