John Wiley & Sons : Corncob Ethanol May Help Cut China’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions

A new Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining study has found that using ethanol from corncobs for energy production may help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in China, if used instead of starch-based ethanol.

China has committed to limiting its emissions by 2030, and biofuel is considered the key to lower emissions from transportation. The authors note that corncobs are abundant agriculture residues, and the government should provide stronger incentives to encourage the industry to invest in corncob ethanol.

'Our life-cycle assessment suggests that corncob ethanol emits about 50% less greenhouse gas than corn ethanol,' said co-author Dr. Yu Wang, of Iowa State University.

Additional Information:

Link to study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bbb.1920



About Journal:

Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining is a vital source of information on sustainable products, fuels and energy. Examining the spectrum of international scientific research and industrial development along the entire supply chain, The journal publishes a balanced mixture of peer-reviewed critical reviews, commentary, business news highlights, policy updates and patent intelligence. Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining is dedicated to fostering growth in the biorenewables sector and serving its growing interdisciplinary community by providing a unique, systems-based insight into technologies in these fields as well as their industrial development.

