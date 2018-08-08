Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Dental Care May Benefit Patients Scheduled for Cancer Surgery

08/08/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Preoperative oral care by a dentist may help reduce postoperative complications in patients who undergo cancer surgery, according to a new BJS (British Journal of Surgery) study.

Of 509,179 patients studied, 16% received preoperative oral care from a dentist. When a surgeon requested that a dentist provide preoperative oral care to a patient with cancer, the dentist checked the patient's oral condition, provided professional tooth cleaning, taught the patient self-cleaning methods for the teeth, and provided any treatment needed.

In the study, 15,724 patients (3.09%) developed postoperative pneumonia and 1734 (0.34%) died within 30 days of surgery. After adjustments, preoperative oral care by a dentist was linked with a decrease in postoperative pneumonia (3.28% versus 3.76%) and death within 30 days (0.30% versus 0.42%).

'The findings could help improve strategies for the prevention of postoperative complications,' the authors wrote.#

Additional Information:

Link to study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bjs.10915

About Journal:

With an impact factor of 5.899, BJS is the premier surgical journal in Europe and one of the top six surgical periodicals in the world. Its international readership is reflected in the prestigious international Editorial Board, supported by a panel of over 1200 reviewers worldwide.

BJS features the very best in clinical and laboratory-based research on all aspects of general surgery and related topics. Developing areas such as minimally invasive therapy and interventional radiology are strongly represented.

The inclusion of Leading articles, Reviews and Original Articles means that the BJS offers an appropriate format for any length or type of submission. In addition there are abstracts from key meetings and correspondence.

BJS will be of interest not only to general surgeons, but also to specialty surgeons and those working in related fields.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:11:03 UTC
