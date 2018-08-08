Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Do Mothers’ Parenting Attitudes and Behaviors Change with their First- and Second-Born Children?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 12:12am EDT

New research reveals that mothers hold similar views and attitudes when parenting their first and second children, but their parenting behaviors with their two children differ.

In the study, published in Social Development, 55 mothers were observed interacting with their first child at the age of 20 months and again, using the same procedures, when their second child was 20 months.

First-born children tended to be more sociable and emotionally available to mothers than second-born children. Mothers' behaviors with first-born and second-born children were not similar in rank order (for example, mothers who engaged in a lot of play with their first-borns did not necessarily engage in a lot of play with their second-borns), but there was no systematic average difference in the amounts or qualities of mothers' interaction directed toward first and second children.

These findings suggest that, despite relatively consistent parenting beliefs over time, siblings behave differently from one another by 20 months of age, and mothers behave differently when interacting with their two children at the same age.

Additional Information:

Link to study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/sode.12319

About Journal:

Social Development is a major international journal dealing with all aspects of children's social development as seen from a psychological stance. It provides an outlet for empirical reports, debates and comments on theoretical and empirical issues, literature reviews and in-depth book reviews.

The main focus of Social Development is on development in childhood with lifespan, cross-species and cross-cultural perspectives enhancing our understanding of human development also explored. Coverage includes a wide range of topics such as social cognition, peer relationships, social interaction, attachment formation, emotional development and children's theories of mind. It is essential reading for developmental psychologists, social psychologists and all those concerned with teaching or research in the field of social development.

Social Development is published 4 times per year.

Effective with the 2016 volume, Social Development will be published in an online-only format.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aNORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA : Invitation to Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Results Presentation and Webcast
AQ
01:01aNOKIAN TYRES PLC HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY&MINUS;JUNE 2018 : Strong sales growth with increased operating profit
AQ
01:01aBITTIUM OYJ : Corporation Half Year Financial Report January-June 2018
AQ
01:01aBONE THERAPEUTICS : Notice of Half Year 2018 Results
BU
01:01aABN AMROADR : AMRO reports net profit of EUR 688 million for Q2 2018
AQ
01:01aPROSAFE SE : Operational update Q2 2018
GL
01:01aObsEva Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
GL
01:01aBONE THERAPEUTICS : SA Notice of Half Year 2018 Results
GL
01:01aCORBION N : first half 2018 results
GL
01:01aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : incorporates WISeCoin AG in Zug to build the cryptographic infrastructure required for secure intra object interactions and transactions
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
3FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
4TSO3 INC. : TSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
5Snap's strategy shifts win over advertisers more than users
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.