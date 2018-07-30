John Wiley & Sons : NEW YORK TIMES BEST-SELLING AUTHOR KELSEY TIMMERMAN EMBARKS ON A NEW ADVENTURE IN WHERE AM I GIVING?

Hoboken, NJ (July 25, 2018) -When people think of 'giving,' their first thought is often to give with their wallets. Where does the money go? Do our efforts actually make a difference? In his new book Where Am I Giving? A Global Adventure Exploring How to Use Your Gifts and Talents to Make a Difference, New York Times best-selling author, Kelsey Timmerman, sets out to show that giving isn't just about writing a check. Instead, Timmerman takes readers on a journey to Myanmar, Kenya, India, Nepal, Zambia, the rural Midwest, and beyond to meet people who will inspire readers to live more purpose-filled and generous lives. To Timmerman, giving is about recognizing our own gifts and putting those gifts to use to help others. Giving can treat many of our ailments and help us live happier and longer. If we look at our lives as givers, giving becomes a philosophy that helps us see the best and most generous versions of others and ourselves. During a time of selfies and isolationism, our gifts can connect us to a world of giving.

Where Am I Giving? is a fast-paced narrative that combines compelling stories collected over 15 years of Timmerman's travels to over 50 countries, mixed with practical advice on how to make giving part of our everyday lives. Through the book, Timmerman meets with Tibetan monks, Gandhi's great grandson, a refugee, gang members turned peace activists, and a former Hollywood executive, to discover the ways that they give and who they are giving to.

Throughout the book, Timmerman formulates a 'Good Person Equation' to help readers:

Understand the sociology, philosophy, anthropology, and neuroscience of giving.

Examine types of giving, including microlending, volunteering, donating, ethical consumption, mission trips, voluntourism, and child sponsorship.

Dive into a nuanced view of the effectiveness of international aid and its intersection with development, politics, and culture.

Identify ways you can do the most good you can with the talents, time, and resources you have to give.

For anyone who wants to change the world but is unsure what actions to take, Where Am I Giving? A Global Adventure Exploring How to Use Your Gifts and Talents to Make a Difference helps readers to recognize their gifts, put them to good use, and give back to others.

About The Author - Kelsey Timmerman is the New York Times bestselling author of Where Am I Wearing? and Where Am I Eating?. A champion of global thinking and local action, he regularly speaks at universities, colleges, and high schools all over the U.S. He is also the co-founder of The Facing Project, a non-profit community storytelling initiative in nearly 100 communities across the country. For more information, visit: kelseytimmerman.com.

About The Book - Where Am I Giving? A Global Adventure Exploring How to Use Your Gifts and Talents to Make a Difference (Wiley, August 2018, ISBN: 9781119448129, $22.00) is available at bookstores nationwide, from major online booksellers, and direct from the publisher. For more information, please visit the book's page on wiley.com.

