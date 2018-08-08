Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Parents’ Smoking and Depression Linked to Increased ADHD Risk in Children

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 06:12am CEST

A new study has identified adults' smoking and depression as family environmental factors associated with the development of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children.

The findings, which are published in Asia Pacific Psychiatry, come from an analysis of information on 23,561 children in Korea.

From a public healthcare perspective, the results illuminate the need to increase awareness of parental factors that have the potential to contribute to ADHD in children. This could be incorporated into 'stop smoking' campaigns or depression self-recognition programs.

'Our finding added to the evidence supporting the need for ADHD prevention strategies and would be helpful in the development of effective public prevention policies intended to promote heathy family environments,' said corresponding author Dr. Jin-won Kwon, of Kyungpook National University, in South Korea.

Additional Information:

Link to study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/appy.12327

About Journal:

Asia-Pacific Psychiatry is an international psychiatric journal focused on the Asia and Pacific Rim region, and is the official journal of the Pacific Rim College of Psychiatrics. Asia-Pacific Psychiatry enables psychiatric and other mental health professionals in the region to share their research, education programs and clinical experience with a larger international readership. The journal offers a venue for high quality research for and from the region in the face of minimal international publication availability for authors concerned with the region. This includes findings highlighting the diversity in psychiatric behaviour, treatment and outcome related to social, ethnic, cultural and economic differences of the region. The journal publishes peer-reviewed articles and reviews, as well as clinically and educationally focused papers on regional best practices. Images, videos, a young psychiatrist's corner, meeting reports, a journal club and contextual commentaries differentiate this journal from existing main stream psychiatry journals that are focused on other regions, or nationally focused within countries of Asia and the Pacific Rim.

The Editors and the Publisher are particularly focused on helping authors develop ideas and improving the language of accepted submissions.

Asia-Pacific Psychiatry accepts articles for Open Access publication. Click here for further information.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:00aTOM TAILOR GROUP CONFIRMS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT : TOM TAILOR brands are growing faster than the market
EQ
06:59aLONMIN : Amcu goes on the warpath
AQ
06:57aOIL SEARCH : 2018 First Half Results webcast
PU
06:55aSwisslog reports US $100-million in GCC logistics solutions sales
AQ
06:55aDP WORLD : acquires container feeder and shortsea network operator Unifeeder
AQ
06:53aUPDATE1 : Toshiba sees record quarterly net profit after chip unit sale
AQ
06:52aDUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
06:52aHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS : 8-k
PU
06:51aBytedance 'mulls offering' next year
AQ
06:51aChina firmly upholds global trade rules
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
3FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
4TSO3 INC. : TSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
5Snap's strategy shifts win over advertisers more than users
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.